Call of Duty League 2023, or CDL 2023, is one of the most anticipated tournaments set to take place next year for Activision’s renowned franchise. The entire tournament will be divided into smaller events called Majors and will lead to the final championship event.

The matches will be conducted in a LAN format that will bring the world’s most elite CDL teams to a common stage. A complete list of details was officially announced along with CDL-featured cosmetics to further excite the entire community about the upcoming line of events.

Let us take a closer look at the details of this prestigious tournament and everything that has been announced so far.

CDL 2023 details explained

CDL 2023 will kickstart with the first Major of the series on December 2 with the online qualifiers and conclude on December 11, after which the LAN segment of the event will begin with the qualified teams.

Complete CDL 2023 schedule

Fans can quickly skim through the list mentioned below and find the entire schedule for the complete 2023 Season. Here are all the details that have been officially released for CDL 2023.

Major I - League Hosted

December 2 – 11: Online Qualifiers

December 15 – 18: LAN Tournament

Major II - Boston Breach

January 13 – 29: Online Qualifiers

February 2 – 5: LAN Tournament

Major III - OpTic Texas

February 17 – March 5: Online Qualifiers

March 9 – 12: LAN Tournament

Major IV - New York Subliners

March 24 – April 9: Online Qualifiers

April 13 – 16: LAN Tournament

Major V - Toronto Ultra

May 5 – 21: Online Qualifiers

May 25 – 28: LAN Tournament

The CDL 2023 Playoffs and Championship dates have not been revealed yet.

All playable modes and map pool

All the best Call of Duty players are gearing up and preparing for Activision’s latest multiplayer title. A total of three game modes will be playable throughout the 2023 Season - Search and Destroy, Control, and Hardpoint.

Here is a list of all the map pools that will be available for each game mode in the upcoming tournament.

Search and Destroy: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenburgh Hotel, El Asilo, Embassy, Mercado Las Almas

Al Bagra Fortress, Breenburgh Hotel, El Asilo, Embassy, Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenburgh Hotel, Embassy, Mercado Las Almas, Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Al Bagra Fortress, Breenburgh Hotel, Embassy, Mercado Las Almas, Zarqwa Hydroelectric Control: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenburgh Hotel, El Asilo

In-game restrictions

The list of restricted weapons has already been decided upon as the competition draws closer, but fans can expect this list to expand with each passing match. A total of thirteen perks have been restricted for the event along with almost all the field upgrades, except some like the Trophy system.

Here is the confirmed list of killstreaks that will be allowed in the series.

Precision Airstrike

Cruise Missile

SAE

Where to watch

The entire fan base can tune into the official YouTube channel of Call of Duty as each and every match that takes place will be streamed live.

The entire series of tournaments will be one of the most hectic and intense sets of matches in the history of this event since it consists of the least amount of breaks in between. Fans are in for a treat as this season packs in thrilling matches till the summer and will offer unique opportunities to all the best teams across the globe.

