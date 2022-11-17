Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28 by Activision and is expected to advance the legacy of the franchise that was created by its predecessors. The title has seen massive success in both player count and sales since it was launched on various platforms, including Steam for PC players.

Esports is a highly competitive scene in which the franchise has always managed to shine with some of the top players in the world. Call of Duty League, or CDL, is one of the most prestigious events that takes place in the esports domain for the game and receives a boatload of viewers who enjoy watching the world’s best of the best battle among themselves for the title of the champion.

Additional content poured into both titles as soon as Season 1 was released, especially with the Battle Pass activating and introducing massive amounts of in-game cosmetics that players can collect, grind, and boast with. Fans can continue to read below to find more details on this upcoming new pack that signifies a major event for the title.

What does the Modern Warfare 2 CDL 2023 launch pack contain?

Home & Away Skin Variants

Weapon Camo

Three Weapon Accessories

Two Emblems

Two Calling Cards



Activision is celebrating the upcoming CDL 2023 and introducing fresh new cosmetics and in-game items for players to purchase, all contained in a bundle called the CDL 2023 Launch Pack in Season 1. The publishers have already started adding a wide variety of content to the game and will continue to do so with the latest launch pack.

It will be available for purchase in the in-game store for the entire playerbase, should they opt to buy it and enjoy the cosmetics provided. Microtransactions like these help game publishers generate profit while also providing the community with more consumables as they experience the game and boast their collections.

CDL 2023 Launch Pack contents and price

Fans can find all the cosmetics that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 CDL 2023 Launch Pack in the list mentioned below.

4 League Operator Skins: Male and Female for both Home and Away

1 weapon camo

1 CDL Logo weapon vinyl

Bracket weapon charm

2 calling cards

2 emblems

1 weapon sticker

This pack will also follow the latest cross-progression feature and will be readily available for use in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for players who purchase it. It will be available in the in-game store, and all platform shops as well, for a total of $9.99.

Warzone 2 was released recently after Activision launched its front-running franchise title Modern Warfare 2, along with a highly anticipated game mode called DMZ. Together, these titles have skyrocketed the raw stats across the board and continue to do so as fans flood the servers with curiosity and excitement to experience the new and improved gameplay.

For the latest stories around Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, be sure to tune into Sportskeeda as we will be following them closely.

