Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was recently released on October 28 by Activision as their latest title in the First Person Shooter genre. Players, however, will need to purchase a digital or physical copy of the game. With amazing graphics and details that resemble the real world, it is expected to offer an immersive experience for players.

The publishers have announced big plans for the upcoming Season 1 release that will feature a new collection of cosmetics that can be used in-game and are customized to fit their profile showcases. There is also a way to view some of the upcoming cosmetics in Modern Warfare 2.

Read on to learn a neat little trick to access the upcoming skins and get a sneak peek ahead of Season 1.

Modern Warfare 2 upcoming skins preview

There are a few skins in the game that currently exist as purchasable content. There is also a wide variety of free skins that can be acquired by players after completing their respective challenges. Activision has been dropping hints about a new set of skin collections in the upcoming Season 1.

No news or leaks regarding the upcoming skins have been reported, leaving the community in doubt. Fortunately, fans can use the steps below to view upcoming cosmetics in-game.

Launch Modern Warfare 2.

Select “Private Match” and click on “Create Private Match”.

Select the “Call of Duty League” tab above.

Click on the “CDL Control” game mode and then let the game remain in that menu for around one minute .

. Click on the player profile in the top right corner (the icon which displays the account’s Military Rank”) and click on “Edit Showcase”.

Click on “Showcase Weapon” and shuffle through various guns and it will list out the upcoming skins.

Click on “Showcase Calling Cards” and the list will contain multiple new and upcoming calling cards like the weapon mastery cards.

Click on “Emblems” and the list will show the upcoming emblems as well together with the existing ones.

It is important to note that weapon skins can take a while to load as this is not an official release since a glitch is being exploited. Back out of the menu and click on the weapons again a few times to load the skin or shuffle through the list so that the game can load the cosmetics.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Activision’s latest title is scheduled to receive the Season 1 update on November 16 along with the long-awaited Battle Pass and the official release of the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.0. There are going to be multiple in-game cosmetics released at the same time, which is sure to create waves throughout the community.

The preview that players are able to see of the upcoming skins cannot be called the final iteration as the publishers hold the decision to make further changes in Modern Warfare 2. There can be no confirmation until the official announcement is made from the publisher’s end.

