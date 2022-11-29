Create

Call of Duty League 2023: All team rosters so far

By Harshwardhan Sisodia
Modified Nov 29, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Call of Duty League begins in December (Image via Activision)
The qualifying games for Call of Duty League 2023 are set to commence this week on December 2, with each team playing five games. Most teams have a confirmed roster with many changes made during the offseason.

The offseason this time has been the shortest as LA Thieves were crowned champions just four months ago, forcing teams to make quick changes and improvements to their rosters. Some teams are heading into next season with the same roster but with changes in substitutes and coaches.

Call of Duty League 2023 confirmed rosters

Atlanta FaZe

New chapter starts now.@SimpXO @aBeZy @Cellium @SlasheR_AL #EZAF https://t.co/AuLuaLDkAC

During the offseason, the team's main roster has had one significant change, with SlasheR joining the team in place of Arcitys, now a restricted free agent. The team also signed Classic as a substitute.

Confirmed roster: Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, SlasheR

Boston Breach

In year two, @BostonBreach are prepared to disrupt the status quo of the CDL. [ #CDL2023 | Opening Weekend | Dec. 2 ] https://t.co/L6lgzOVd07

Boston Breach made massive changes during the offseason, with Capsidal and TJHaLy off the team that Owakening and Beans are replacing.

Confirmed roster: Methodz, Nero, Vivid, Owakening

OpTic Texas

Back for '22-23. #MW2@scump@DashySZN@Shotzzy@iLLeYYY https://t.co/Cz3QK3nVfy

Optic let go of Prolute and General from the roster, who substituted for the team in the 2022 league. Optic also let go of Sender as the team's coach but made no changes to the main roster.

Confirmed roster: Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, iLLeY

Florida Mutineers

A new look for the new season #FearTheDeep https://t.co/VNle49j4Aw

Mutineers have shuffled their roster as Skyz, Owakening, 2ReaL, and substitute Yeez have all parted ways with the team.

Confirmed roster: MajorManiak, Havok, Brack, Vikul

New York Subliners

Back to the bustling city.🗽 It's time to run it up for the 2023 CDL Season. #StandClear https://t.co/2f3dJ1FtEd

New York Subliners made bold changes to the main roster from the 2022 Call of Duty League, removing Crimsix and PaulEhx from the team and replacing them with Skyz and Priestahh.

Sender, Optic Texas' coach last season, has been signed by New York Subliners as the new coach.

Confirmed roster: HyDra, KiSMET, Skyz, Priestahh

Minnesota RØKKR

Your roster for MWII. https://t.co/uV0vw4E8Ru

Minnesota RØKKR's roster heading into the 2023 Call of Duty League is drastically different from the previous season, as Standy, Priestahh, and Havok have parted ways with the team.

Confirmed roster: Attach, Afro, Bance, Cammy

Seattle Surge

Unfinished business. Time to run it back for the #MWII season.@AccuracyLA@MackMelts@Pred@SibDMDL#DrownThemOut | #SeattleSurge https://t.co/sX7ABACnIl

Seattle Surge confirmed after the end of the previous season that it would make no changes to the lineup for the 2023 Call of Duty League.

Confirmed roster: Accuracy, Mack, Sib, Pred

Toronto Ultra

Time to get to work. Introducing your 2023 Toronto Ultra #MWII roster 👊 @TCleanX @InsightGawd @ScrappyNJ @Staaandy #StrengthInTheNorth #SooUltra https://t.co/pNCHYX2iqM

Cammy, who was part of Toronto Ultra in the 2022 Call of Duty League, has parted ways with the team and has been replaced by Standy.

Confirmed roster: CleanX, Insight, Scrappy, Standy

Las Vegas Legion

Introducing the Las Vegas Legion♦️ @Temp♣️ @Clayster♥️ @TJHaLy♠️ @ProluteB#NoFleursGiven https://t.co/S3Xu3KDTCi

Las Vegas Legion has made various changes to the main roster, with oJohhny, GRVTY, and Jimbo parting ways with the team, with only Temp staying for the 2023 season.

Confirmed roster: Clayster, Temp, TJHaLy, Prolute

London Royal Ravens

Europe's last hope. Ready to stand strong for the region. Introducing the 2023 London Royal Ravens roster 🇬🇧@Nastiee_@Trei@PaulEhx_@GstaAsim@skrapzg#6thRaven https://t.co/3VKhZJBzCQ

The team parted ways with Afro and Gismo, who were part of the main lineup, and confirmed a five-person roster for the 2023 season but did not reveal which one would be a substitute.

Confirmed roster: Zer0, Nastie, PaulEhx, Asim, Skrapz

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Teamwork is the motto for the @LAGuerrillas, and they plan to show it off in their season debut next week 💫[ #CDL2023 | Opening Weekend | Dec. 2 ] https://t.co/rHJiVY5fKE

Los Angeles Guerrillas made one change to the main roster, with SlasheR leaving the team to be replaced by Arcitys. During the offseason, the team also signed an amateur roster from the team's academy: Assault, Exceed, Diamondcon, and JoeDeceives.

Confirmed roster: Huke, Spart, Neptune, Arcitys

Los Angeles Thieves

Look familiar? Meet your official roster for the 2023 CDL season. #LAThieves https://t.co/3JvPb0NW4N

The 2022 Call of Duty League winners have no reason to change the main roster, and that's what they've done. Moreover, 100Thieves also confirmed that no changes would be made to the coaching staff.

Confirmed roster: Octane, Kenny, Envoy, Drazah

