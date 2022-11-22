"Vik always wins something" - Fans congratulate Sidemen member Vikkstar123 for reaching OpTic Gaming's $100,000 Warzone 2 tournament final

Fans have shared their reaction to Sidemen member Vik "Vikkstar123" reaching the grand finale of the first notable Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tournament, organized by the American esports organization OpTic Gaming with the prize money set at a whopping $100K.

Several prominent streamers featured in the tournament, including Dr DisRespect, DrLupo, CouRage, Aydan, Cloakzy, Symfuhny, and Nadeshot, all vying for the first-ever Warzone 2.0 tournament to offer a large cash prize.

This is a two-day event, with the second day set to be held later today. Day 1 ended with Daltoosh & Cloakzy claiming victory. Vikkstar123, who was placed 2nd, received a lot of adulation from the gaming community for his efforts. One user said:

"I swear Vik always wins something"

"Man's still got it. Great to have you back" - KSI among many to send in their love for Vikkstar123

Although not a professional esports player by trade, Vikkstar123 is no slouch when it comes to gaming, more precisely combat gaming. He was arguably among the best players in the world during Warzone's initial release. At the peak of lockdown, Vikkstar123 managed to win multiple Warzone Wednesdays.

With Warzone 2.0 now released, fans can expect more tournaments involving the Sidemen member. Vikkstar123, who was paired up with long-time gaming partner BennyCentral, managed to finish 2nd in the tournament. Reacting to his performance, KSI said:

"Mans still got it. Great to have you back"

OpTic Hitch, who was among the two OpTic members to organize the tournament, replied to Vik's tweet by posting:

Lannan "Lazarbeam," Australia's biggest creator and close associate of Vik, took to the replies:

Here are some other tweets in the replies:

What was the prize money?

The first day saw $25K dished out to the ranked teams. The first-placed duo consisting of Daltoosh and Cloakzy racked up $15K. Second-placed Vik and BennyCentral received $7K. The third-placed team, which consisted of Dr DisRespect and CouRage, received $3K.

For those wondering, DrLupo and Lvndmark finished fourth and Symfuhny and Nadeshot were placed in the top six.

Day 2 of OpTic's Warzone 2.0 tournament

Day 2 of the 100K tournament features the "Champ Bracket." The 32 teams will start in a Swiss Format out of which 16 teams will advance to the next round. Among the various notable names that are involved include the likes of 2Pac, Jukeyz, Skullface, and zColors, among others.

The tournament can be witnessed on the official Call of Duty Twitch page. Specific streamers will also live stream their games.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes