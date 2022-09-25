Sidemen FC beat YouTube All-Stars 8-7 as 2.4 million people tune in to watch the Sidemen Charity Match

UK YouTube group Sidemen ended an eventful evening in London with an emphatic 8-7 victory over YouTube All-Stars. The match was livestreamed for free on the official Sidemen channel, garnering over 2.4 million concurrent viewers at its peak.

In addition to that, over 27K fans attended the game at the Charlton Athletic stadium.

This was the fourth charity football event organized by the YouTube group. The first three matches were held consecutively between 2016 and 2018. With the conclusion of the latest one, Sidemen have now clinched three of the four clashes against YouTube's finest.

Sidemen Charity Match scorers and best moments

The match was highly entertaining. Not only did fans get to see some of the biggest creators try out their skills on the field, but they were also treated to an absolute goalfest. With over 15 goals scored, this has been one of the most prolific and enthralling charity matches in recent years.

The match started off with the YouTube All-Stars getting a quick 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes courtesy of goals from two Beta Squad members, Chunkz and Niko Omilana. Vikkstar123, arguably the unlikeliest of goalscorers, pulled one back in the 12th minute.

Following that, fans were treated to an absolute thriller of a contest, with both teams exchanging blows every few minutes. Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tobi scored the equalizer for the Sidemen in the 18th minute. Three more goals were struck by the end of the first half (Yung Filly 26', Miniminter 32' and Theo Baker 41').

The goals didn't stop there as the second half followed a similar trend. Quick strikes from Tobi (48'), Castro1021 (50'), Miniminter (66'), ChrishMD (70'), Niko Omilana (72'), WillNE (80') and Manny (85') took the scoreline to a ridiculous standstill at 7-7.

With penalties looking inevitable, Miniminter produced the winner for Sidemen FC by lobbing the keeper from outside the penalty area in the 87th minute.

Fans react to the goalfest

Fans have already flooded Twitter with a range of reactions, including a number of memes. Overall, the entire match was supremely entertaining as well as profitable, with all proceedings going to charitable organizations.

Here are some of the reactions:

cal @sxcalz @Sidemen Scripted, Cal The Dragon hasn’t conceded that many across his career unless he was paid @Sidemen Scripted, Cal The Dragon hasn’t conceded that many across his career unless he was paid

I am safe in the knowledge that my grandkids will grow up in a world where "Speed = GOAT" is just an undisputed fact. @Sidemen am so glad the forced Speed - Ksi debate was ended during my lifetime. Now I get to just enjoy Speeds greatness without having to worry about comparisons.I am safe in the knowledge that my grandkids will grow up in a world where "Speed = GOAT" is just an undisputed fact. @Sidemen am so glad the forced Speed - Ksi debate was ended during my lifetime. Now I get to just enjoy Speeds greatness without having to worry about comparisons.I am safe in the knowledge that my grandkids will grow up in a world where "Speed = GOAT" is just an undisputed fact.

As stated earlier, all contributions received during the game will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust, M7 Education, Calm, and Rays Of Sunshine. Users can donate even after full-time through the group's official website.

