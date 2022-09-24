IShowSpeed and Mark Goldbridge memes flood Twitter ahead of Sidemen FC vs YouTube All-Stars charity match

A flurry of memes have flooded Twitter since a selfie between YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" and football pundit and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge was uploaded on both individuals' socials. The duo will join hands for the first time in an unexpected "crossover" in the upcoming Sidemen (UK YouTube group) Charity Football match.

While Darren is expected to start the match for the YouTube All-Stars, he will be mentored and coached by Mark Goldbridge, who has attained a cult-like status over the years among football fans. The pair are expected to bring a lot of flair, comedy, and extravagance to the occasion.

Reacting to their remarkable collaboration, netizens have been left in a state of amusement. One user commented:

IShowSpeed and Mark Goldbridge gets compared to Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed is a self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo fan, while Mark Goldbridge runs a YouTube channel called The United Stand that focuses on Premier League giants Manchester United.

Considering their respective fondness towards Ronaldo and the Red Devils, fans have bombarded Twitter with memes of the duo being compared to the legendary manager and his former protégée Ronaldo.

Here are some of the tweets:

According to another user, the pairing of Darren and Mark is better than another legendary manager-player combo:

Mark also shared a brief story of on his Instagram account while on their way to the stadium. In the story, IShowSpeed appears to be demonstating his immaculate FIFA knowledge, which he indicates to use in the actual game. He exclaimed:

"Sewy! let's turn on 4-4-3 tactics, we running this game no matter what, through passes, L1 circle passes, all of that let's go bro."

FIFA streamer Jack "Pieface23" has also shared a comical snippet of the dressing room. In the picture, the Ohio-born YouTuber is visibly seen "barking" (Darren's signature manner) on his long-time internet nemesis JJ "KSI":

From the looks of it, IShowSpeed appears to be in contention to start the match. According to an earlier podcast by Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter," Darren is expected to start at the wing position, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's earlier days.

He will also be joined by other creators such as Jimmy "MrBeast," Niko Omilana, Karl Jacobs, and Edwin "Castro_1021," among others.

Fans react to the selfie

As stated earlier, the selfie prompted a flurry of memes and trolls on the duo. Considering that all the the creators that are involved have diverse personalities (for example, Darren is animated while Mark is somber), the occasion appears to be an exciting one.

Here are some reactions:

The charity match will be held at The Valley (Charlton Athletic's home stadium). The official kickoff time is 3 PM (UK time). The entire match will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of the Sidemen.

