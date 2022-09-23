Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity football match: Official squads, predicted lineup, date, time, and more

With the Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity football match set to take place on September 24, the UK YouTuber group has announced the official squads.

After four years of waiting, fans are understandably excited to finally see their favorite content creators go toe-to-toe in a 90-minute matchup. With big names such as MrBeast, JiDion, and IShowSpeed also joining in from across the pond, the event is set to be a massive hit.

The excitement is palpable, as is evidenced by how the tickets were sold within a day of release. The match is to be held in The Valley, London, on Saturday, September 24 at 3:00 PM BST. Charlton Athletic FC's Charlton Valley Stadium will serve as the playing field.

Everything you need to know about the Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity match

With less than 48 hours to go, Sidemen FC have released the official squad-list for the match. Despite IShowSpeed's dubious ban, fans will be delighted to note that he will be playing with his fellow content creators.

With so many big creators on the list, Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars will easily be one of the biggest events of the year. The previous viewership record from the event held in 2018 was around 650K concurrent viewers, with many expecting it to be way more this year.

YouTube star and host of The United Stand FC, Mark Goldbridge and social media influencer Billy Wingrove are the two managers for each side. With their insight, the charity event is set to be quite a professional affair.

On top of being an internet footballing sensation, Goldbridge also has prior managerial experience. Fans of the beautiful game have been trying to predict the star studded lineup for quite some time. Here is a popular lineup doing the rounds on the internet.

Sidemen FC lineup predictions (4-4-2 formation)

GK - Pieface

CB - W2S, Behzinga

LB - JME

RB - Calfreezy

CM - ChrisMD, KSI

LM - TBJZL

RM - Zerkaa

ST - Miniminter, Vikkstar123

Substitutions- Randolph, MrBeast, Karl Jacobs, Lazarbeam, Callux, Manny

YouTube All Stars lineup predictions (4-1-2-3)

GK - Cal the dragon

CB - Harry Pinero, Niko Omilana

RB - WillNE

LB - Anessongib

CDM - Filly

CAM - Theo Baker, Noah Beck

LW - Castro

RW - IShowSpeed

ST - Chunkz

Substitutions - Deji, JiDion, Danny Aarons, GeorgeNotFound, Changler, Chris

Fan reactions to squad and lineups

With these lineups, both YouTube All Stars and Sidemen FC have a lot of quality on their hands. The match is sure to attract worldwide viewership.

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how the sides should position their players. Here are a few reactions:

The teams have clashed before and two of the three matches were won by the Sidemen. YouTube All Stars could only snag one victory. Thousands if not millions of fans are expected to tune in to watch the match on September 24.

The pre-match show starts at 2:00 PM BST on the official Sidemen YouTube channel, which will live broadcast the event from the packed Charlton Valley Stadium. All proceeds from the match will be donated to charity.

