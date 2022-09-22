“I’m so done” - IShowSpeed reacts to getting an unexplained strike on his YouTube channel

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has shared a tweet revealing his YouTube account suffered an unexplained strike. This is the second time that the YouTuber has received a strike on his channel for violating the Terms of Service (TOS), although his first suspension was self-explanatory as he had demonstrated nudity live on stream.
His latest strike, however, appears more ambiguous. According to the post, he received the strike due to a violation of YouTube's "harassment," "threat" and "cyberbullying" policies. Reacting to the update, the Ohio-born streamer exclaimed:
"I'm so done"
Will IShowSpeed be able to partake in the upcoming Sidemen charity match?
IShowSpeed has flown out to London for the first time in his career, with the purpose of his trip being well documented so far. For those unaware, the streamer has been invited by YouTube group Sidemen to play in their charity match, which will take place on September 24 at The Valley.
After the strike, the teenager responded to one of the users asking about his status regarding his participation in the match. According to him:
However, it is highly likely that he is simply trolling since YouTube hasn't laid down any policies that prohibit him from appearing in other streams. He later went on to repeat the same concern under one of KSI's tweets. He said:
However, this theory was quickly shut down after KSI responded by saying:
Why did he receive the strike?
As of this writing, the exact cause of his channel receiving a strike is unknown. However, in the announcement post, he shared additional information, stating that the stream in question was from "2 days ago". This led to further speculation with social media reporter Jake Lucky indicating that he may have been reprimanded for getting toxic with a 15-year-old boy in his stream. He tweeted:
How long will he be gone?
IShowSpeed took to his social media accounts to inform fans of his leave of absence. According to YouTube policies, a channel receiving a strike for the second time results in the creator being stripped of their rights to stream for two weeks.
A third strike, however, can be fatal to the creator as it may cause their channel to be permanently removed.
Fans react to the strike
Fans have shared their reaction with regards to the sudden strike. Considering that Darren regularly attracts tens of thousands of viewers per stream, fans were dejected upon hearing of the news.
Here are some of their reactions:
With YouTube having responded – in Darren's original tweet – by stating that they would be looking into the situation, fans and the creator remain hopeful for a favorable outcome.
