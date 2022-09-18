“You got a s*x doll” - Adin Ross reacts to IShowSpeed’s supposed “girlfriend” on livestream

Twitch streamer Adin Ross delivered his take on Darren "IShowSpeed," showing off his faux girlfriend on stream. The latter Facetimed Ross to seek his opinion on his supposedly "new girlfriend."

Darren procured what appeared to be a human-sized female doll for his stream yesterday. He then called various individuals to record their reactions while pretending to be with a real woman.

Among the various reactors was Adin Ross. The 21-year-old has collaborated with Darren on many occasions. Upon realizing that the supposed "girlfriend" was inanimate, Adin said:

“You got a s*x doll.”

IShowSpeed rages after Adin Ross exposes his "girlfriend"

Darren is no stranger to creating comical situations. In his latest stream, the YouTuber brought a human-sized doll masquerading as his romantic interest. He called various people in his contacts, including Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, YouTuber JiDion, and Darren's father and brother.

However, Adin's reaction was the most frank out of the list of people Darren called. The YouTuber had initially called him and said:

"I just want you to meet her, just let me know if she is the love of my life, like be honest alright..."

Upon seeing the doll, Adin Ross said:

"Darren Watkins III, you got a s*x doll and I already seen n*t all over the lip. That's crazy. The glossyness is n*t. Now I wanna know is this, how is the s*x on the doll? That is a 100% n*t. I can tell it when I see it..."

Embarrassed and agitated, IShowSpeed went on to give out a loud cry before exclaiming:

"Oh my god bro!...she's real, I love her, and the fact you're disrespecting me is very f**ked up! We've been talking for a month"

Adin Ross also claimed that Darren has "objectism" and is just a "phase" that will discontinue after some time. However, seeing the latter be disgruntled, Adin concluded the call by stating that he wants him "to be happy" regardless of who he "loves."

Fans react to the interaction

IShowSpeed managed to garner a lot of reaction from his fan base courtesy of his over-the-top reactions. He even named his so-called girlfriend, Brenda. Reacting to his latest prank, viewers said:

Fans react to the comical conversation

It remains to be seen if IShowSpeed will feature his real girlfriend anytime soon after the flurry of memes and trolls made by the internet. Fortunately for the creator, his stream has not been age-restricted or demonetized, meaning he can still generate revenue through his videos.

