Musical duo Chase & Status to perform in the Sidemen charity match, group’s official Twitter confirms

Famous UK electronic music duo Chase & Status have been confirmed to perform in the opening act of the upcoming Sidemen charity football match. The music duo consists of Saul Milton and Will Kennard and has been active for the past 19 years.

The charity event, featuring a football match between the teams of Sidemen and YouTube All Stars, is highly regarded as a star-studded spectacle and will include some of the most famous social media stars.

Apart from the Sidemen themselves, the event will include YouTubers and streamers (as players) such as Jimmy "MrBeast", Darren "IShowSpeed", Logan Paul, Noah Beck, Edwin "Castro1021", and JiDion.

The match has been confirmed to take place on September 24 at The Valley, Charlton Athletic's home ground, which is located in London.

Chase & Status to perform in front of 20,000 fans

Chase & Status are expected to perform in front of 20,000 spectators in the stands. Charlton Athletic's home ground has an official capacity of slightly over 27,000, meaning that fans will fill most of the stadium during the charity match.

The duo released their 6th studio album earlier this year, titled What Came Before. To commemorate their latest project, they also announced a new single, "Mixed Emotions." It remains to be seen if the duo will showcase their latest tracks on the day of the event.

Despite being rather active on social media, Chase & Status is yet to respond to the announcement. Nonetheless, they are expected to enact their music live at The Valley next week. The official schedule is yet to be announced; however, the kick-off is predicted to be at 3 PM UK time.

Apart from the pre-match musical show, fans will also have the opportunity to try out the various delicacies on offer from the Sidemen's restaurant chain, Sides. The Eat Sides was announced by the UK YouTube group in 2021 and is part of their expansion into the Food & Beverage (F&B) world.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Apart from the star-studded line-up on display, fans will be treated to a lot of entertainment, including pre-match shows and musical performances. The announcement of Chase & Status was met with a lot of welcoming messages.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Those who will not be able to watch the event live in the stadium can watch it on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel. This will be the fourth charity match that the group has hosted. The previous three matches were held in 2016, 2017, and 2018, with the UK group winning two.

Read here for more details on the Sidemen charity match.

