"I want them": Fans react to Sidemen's brand new trading card venture

Sidemen, a popular British YouTube group, have announced their collaboration with collectable company Topps UK to create their own exclusive set of trading cards. According to the official website, the card set, titled Sidecards, will be released on August 21, 2022 at 04.00 pm BST.

After releasing the announcement video of their latest venture into the world of trading cards, the group also revealed that some cards can be "redeemed", aside from collecting.

Although there have been mixed reactions from fans, many have expressed excitement at the opportunity to get their hands on the collectable cards. One such user commented by saying:

"I want them"

Fans express their views as details of Sidemen trading cards are revealed

Sidecards is one of the group's many projects after the smashing success of their premium streaming service Side+, restaurant chain Sides, and liquor company XIX Vodka.

The group is currently yet to announce which cards will be available in their first release. However, in the announcement video, all the seven members' pictures were shown. Furthermore, there were pictures of them as children and even pictures of exclusive moments in their videos, which die-hard fans will recognize instantly.

Sidecards' official Twitter account also released a teaser of their brand new project, which showed a fan finding a "golden ticket". This implies that people buying the packs will have a chance to find a rare special card in their packs, which will allow them to meet the famed group. The "golden ticket" winner has also been touted as the 8th Sideman, indicating that fans have always been their best and biggest supporters.

The group also announced that the project will not involve any Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Fans react to the exclusive content

Sidemen have always had the biggest fan base in the UK. With over 20 million subscribers on their main channel, many have expressed their excitement about the group's latest enterprise. However, there has also been a section that has remained skeptical of this project.

The primary reason as to why many fans are unhappy with the new project is down to the fact that it could be another expensive business strategy.

Sidemen members are known to have their own individual projects as well. KSI co-owns the hydration drink company PRIME alongside fellow YouTube star Logan Paul. Simon "Miniminter" owns the charitable organization M7 Education, while Vikkstar123 is known to be associated with a gaming team.

