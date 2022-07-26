What is Side Plus? How to avail discount on membership for exclusive Sidemen content 

The UK-Based YouTube group “The Sidemen” have launched their own subscription service by the name of Side Plus. Being UK's one of the most popular YouTube group with some major content creators, each with millions of subscribers, the group, after having trouble with YouTube, has come up with its own subscription-based channel.

The Sidemen is a group that consists of YouTubers and content creators KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S.

What is Sidemen’s Side Plus?

Launched last year, the site’s oficial Twitter page claimed that fans can participate in special meetups with the boys, enter contests and win apparel, and many other merchandise. All of this would be possible through Side Plus, the subscription channel of the Sidemen.

Side Plus also features uncensored and behind the scene videos from ther group’s YouTube videos. So, with the help of Side Plus, fans can gain access to all the uncut and juicy moments of the Sidemen. Side Plus also comes with a podcast that will feature topics and discussions that won’t be a part of their YouTube channel.

The group explains on their website:

“We are a group of friends who love creating content and pushing the boundaries of digital entertainment. We met playing video games and became best mates. After a few years we realized the potential of having a group that represented what we stood for, loved doing and were constantly creating – and so The Sidemen were born.”

How to avail discount on Side Plus? Details explored. (Image via Side Plus)

While a lot of people hoped that this site would be a free one, it is not. However, one can still avail huge discounts. So, the real question is how?

How can you avail discounts on Side Plus?

While fans cannot access the site for free, there are ways to get discounts with an annual subscription. The membership normally costs £6.99 per month, however, you can get a discounted price if you buy the annual subscription for £69.99. This way, one can end up saving close to £14.

Side+ @joinsideplus £6.99/month



Not sure who's going to be the 99p Sideman but see you on the 12th of September! £6.99/monthNot sure who's going to be the 99p Sideman but see you on the 12th of September! https://t.co/x36d6hxKty

The website's subscription will give you access to monthly Zoom calls with the YouTubers, and interactions along with regular updates that will not be there on YouTube. The YouTubers have also claimed that the money will go back into the platform for its further development and content creation.

With the subscription amount, the creators will launch giveaways and host various events with the fans. However, if you are someone who has taken the membership and wants to cancel it, the owners have also provided a provision for that. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Log on to the website and then navigate to the “Manage Subscriptions” option. Now, you need to go to “Cancel Subscription.” Once you click that, a dialogue box will appear that will ask you whether you want to continue, or cancel your membership.

Side+ @joinsideplus Side+ is about community and interacting with our members



We're launching a new show where we take questions from the Side+ forums and get you the answers!



If we end up picking yours, you get a shoutout in the episode and your name on the screen



Prep your best ones! Side+ is about community and interacting with our membersWe're launching a new show where we take questions from the Side+ forums and get you the answers!If we end up picking yours, you get a shoutout in the episode and your name on the screenPrep your best ones! https://t.co/jvcwEuFeJJ

As for the Sidemen, their channel was created back in 2013, and is owned by seven British YouTubers: Tobe Brown, Ethan Payne, Harry Lewis, Vik Barn, Simon Minter, Josh Bradley and JJ Olatunji. These members are also called SDM by the fans and each of them have their own personal channels too. The approximate networth of the channel and its creators is estimated to be above $15 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far