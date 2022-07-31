"Potential match of the night" - WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul's performance at SummerSlam 

The WWE Universe chimed in with their reactions to Logan Paul facing The Miz at SummerSlam 2022.
Heading into the match, fans seemingly weren't sure how well Paul and The Miz would mesh in the ring, but those doubts were quickly laid to rest in the starting moments. The match started with the A-lister taunting the YouTube star in the ring but quickly ended as the latter took charge.
We saw Paul's barrage of aerial offense escalate throughout the match as he hit moonsaults and dives across the length of the match. The ultimate shocker came when the YouTube star hit The A-Lister with a frog splash on the announcers' desk.
Once the match concluded, the WWE Universe was greatly impressed by the gutsy performance and sent in their congratulations and appreciation to Paul.
Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H heaped praise on the YouTube star in a tweet.
As the match ended, one fan considered whether it could be a potential match of the night contender due to the star-making performance from Logan Paul.
The match might have cemented Paul's superstar status as someone to be reckoned with in the ring. It remains to be seen how he will fare in the months to come.
Who would you like to see Logan Paul go up against next in WWE? Let us know in the comments down below.
A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.