"Potential match of the night" - WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul's performance at SummerSlam 

Logan Paul receives an ovation for his performance at Summerslam
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 31, 2022 07:58 AM IST

The WWE Universe chimed in with their reactions to Logan Paul facing The Miz at SummerSlam 2022.

Heading into the match, fans seemingly weren't sure how well Paul and The Miz would mesh in the ring, but those doubts were quickly laid to rest in the starting moments. The match started with the A-lister taunting the YouTube star in the ring but quickly ended as the latter took charge.

We saw Paul's barrage of aerial offense escalate throughout the match as he hit moonsaults and dives across the length of the match. The ultimate shocker came when the YouTube star hit The A-Lister with a frog splash on the announcers' desk.

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@LoganPaul#SummerSlam https://t.co/PJnPNCCMaN

Once the match concluded, the WWE Universe was greatly impressed by the gutsy performance and sent in their congratulations and appreciation to Paul.

Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H heaped praise on the YouTube star in a tweet.

No kidding at all!!!Just hard work and dedication!!! #RealDeal #SummerSlam twitter.com/wwe/status/155…
Logan Paul understands the assignment. He just gets it. #SummerSlam https://t.co/8B1w1vZdfR
Not going to lie…THAT WAS IMPRESSIVE!@LoganPaul off the top with the splash is going to make some highlight reel for sure!#SummerSlam
@WWE @LoganPaul Love him or hate him, a FROG SPLASH with that amount of distance is insane.You’re literally pumping yourself against gravity halfway through.Standing O for Logan Paul. As athletic as it gets. Wild. #SummerSlam
@WWE @LoganPaul Shane O’Mac watching Logan Paul hit that announce table spot:#SummerSlam https://t.co/NTGMglvUym
@WWE @LoganPaul RVD would be proud.

As the match ended, one fan considered whether it could be a potential match of the night contender due to the star-making performance from Logan Paul.

@WWE @LoganPaul Never in a million years you would tell me Logan Paul vs the miz is a potential match of the night Jesus Christ. https://t.co/RKfwpqSlax
Also Read Story Continues below
@WWE @LoganPaul This match had no business being as good as it was bro https://t.co/1o7Jw6XjxO

The match might have cemented Paul's superstar status as someone to be reckoned with in the ring. It remains to be seen how he will fare in the months to come.

Who would you like to see Logan Paul go up against next in WWE? Let us know in the comments down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

