"Potential match of the night" - WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul's performance at SummerSlam 

The WWE Universe chimed in with their reactions to Logan Paul facing The Miz at SummerSlam 2022.

Heading into the match, fans seemingly weren't sure how well Paul and The Miz would mesh in the ring, but those doubts were quickly laid to rest in the starting moments. The match started with the A-lister taunting the YouTube star in the ring but quickly ended as the latter took charge.

We saw Paul's barrage of aerial offense escalate throughout the match as he hit moonsaults and dives across the length of the match. The ultimate shocker came when the YouTube star hit The A-Lister with a frog splash on the announcers' desk.

Once the match concluded, the WWE Universe was greatly impressed by the gutsy performance and sent in their congratulations and appreciation to Paul.

Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H heaped praise on the YouTube star in a tweet.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



THAT WAS IMPRESSIVE!



off the top with the splash is going to make some highlight reel for sure!



#SummerSlam Not going to lie…THAT WAS IMPRESSIVE! @LoganPaul off the top with the splash is going to make some highlight reel for sure! Not going to lie…THAT WAS IMPRESSIVE!@LoganPaul off the top with the splash is going to make some highlight reel for sure!#SummerSlam

Ryan Pappolla @BodieIsRyan @WWE



You’re literally pumping yourself against gravity halfway through.



Standing O for Logan Paul. As athletic as it gets. Wild. @LoganPaul Love him or hate him, a FROG SPLASH with that amount of distance is insane.You’re literally pumping yourself against gravity halfway through.Standing O for Logan Paul. As athletic as it gets. Wild. #SummerSlam @WWE @LoganPaul Love him or hate him, a FROG SPLASH with that amount of distance is insane.You’re literally pumping yourself against gravity halfway through.Standing O for Logan Paul. As athletic as it gets. Wild. #SummerSlam

As the match ended, one fan considered whether it could be a potential match of the night contender due to the star-making performance from Logan Paul.

Original MT Plug @mtplug_grinder @WWE



Jesus Christ. @LoganPaul Never in a million years you would tell me Logan Paul vs the miz is a potential match of the nightJesus Christ. @WWE @LoganPaul Never in a million years you would tell me Logan Paul vs the miz is a potential match of the night Jesus Christ. https://t.co/RKfwpqSlax

Zander🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine @KingGeminiZY @WWE @LoganPaul This match had no business being as good as it was bro @WWE @LoganPaul This match had no business being as good as it was bro https://t.co/1o7Jw6XjxO

The match might have cemented Paul's superstar status as someone to be reckoned with in the ring. It remains to be seen how he will fare in the months to come.

Who would you like to see Logan Paul go up against next in WWE? Let us know in the comments down below.

