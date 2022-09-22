"Go on marrkkkk" - Fans excited as Mark Goldbridge is announced as a team manager for Sidemen charity match

YouTube sensation Mark Goldbridge has been announced as a team manager for the upcoming Sidemen charity football match alongside Billy Wingrove.

The event will take place in The Valley, London, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3:00 pm BST. The venue, Charlton Athletic FC's home ground, has a capacity of 27,111 and is already sold out for the match.

British YouTube group Sidemen took to Twitter to make the announcement:

Sidemen @Sidemen The charity match requires some tactical masterplans and they'll be provided by the team managers.



We're happy to welcome Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove to the teams! The charity match requires some tactical masterplans and they'll be provided by the team managers.We're happy to welcome Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove to the teams! https://t.co/o4DKDuZc19

Reacting to the announcement, one excited Twitter user commented:

"Go on marrkkkk"

Mark Goldbridge reacts to the announcement

Mark Goldbridge, the host of YouTube football show The United Stand FC, has already shared his reaction to the announcement. He tweeted:

For those wondering, Goldbridge has prior managerial experience. He was the first-team manager-cum-player of his amateur football team, United Stand FC. His team participated in an influencer-created competition in 2019.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether Goldbridge will take over as the manager of the host team Sidemen FC or the away team YouTube All-Stars.

In one of the replies to the announcement, Twitch streamer Edwin "Castro_1021," who is expected to play for YouTube All-Stars in the charity match, said:

Goldbridge responded by saying:

Other influencers who will be participating in the event include TikTok star Noah Beck, YouTube giant Jimmy "MrBeast," Darren "IShowSpeed," former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion," and Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs.

Sidemen announced this year's edition of the charity football match last month. The event will be returning after a four-year absence.

Fans react to the announcement

Mark Goldbridge is among the most recognizable names in the world of YouTube and social media.

The 43-year-old has amassed a cult-like status within the online footballing community for his commentary on his favorite club, Manchester United. His inclusion as a team manager in the upcoming Sidemen charity football match has, therefore, added further hype to the already exciting event.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sidemen's latest announcement regarding the team managers for the event. Here are some of the reactions:

The Sidemen FC team and the YouTube All-Stars team have previously faced off on three separate occasions. Two of the three matches (2016 and 2018) were won by the UK YouTube group.

All proceedings from the Sidemen charity football match and the official online stream will go directly to a charity organization. The event will be broadcast live on the official Sidemen YouTube channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far