Call of Duty League, or CDL, 2023 is a series of events that hosts online qualifiers and LAN matches with all the qualified teams. It concludes after a grand tournament that crowns the new Champions of the particular Season, after several painstaking rounds of matches.

A total of five segments will be held before the CDL 2023 Championship kickstarts and these five separate events are called Majors, which have their separate online qualifiers and LAN matches to decide their winner. Some of the best teams from around the world participate in this series and try to etch their names in Call of Duty’s esports history.

The event will begin on December 2 with the first Major and continue until the summer of 2023, leading to the final tournament. Certain players in this scene are favored to produce multiple gameplay highlights as they pack the potential to stand on top in the upcoming competition.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find the best players who are expected to showcase the highest tier of gameplay in the CDL 2023 series of events.

Note: This is not a Ranked list and is subject to the author’s opinion. The choices listed below can vary from one individual to another.

CDL 2023 top fan-favorite players

Call of Duty League @CODLeague Top 10 Professional COD Players voted by the pros — and the first 5 are in! Top 10 Professional COD Players voted by the pros — and the first 5 are in! https://t.co/2fgsacx74c

Multiple professional teams will be participating in the upcoming CDL 2023 with a shining match history and deep roots in the leagues. There are bound to be winners and losers in such a massive tournament and fans in the Call of Duty community tend to support specific professionals as they have displayed unparalleled skill in the past.

They mostly belong to different teams and specialize in certain combat types, playstyles, and weapons. The vast diversity of players has paved the path for multiple different perspectives to exist and entertain the overall gaming experience.

Tobias "CleanX"

Tobias "CleanX" is a Danish player who has been the longest-active member of Toronto Ultra since he joined back in October 2019. He was given the cheeky nickname of “The Great Dane” after his spectacular performance in the CDL 2021 tournament, where the team managed to secure the second position and became the first Danish player to ever win a Major.

Alec "Arcitys"

Alec "Arcitys" is an American player who is currently on the active roster of Los Angeles Guerrillas. His iconic outfits with the combination of a mandatory cap have earned him many nicknames over the years. However, a history of securing the champion's title twice in 2019 and 2021 solidified him as “daddy Alec” in the entire esports scene.

Daunte "Sib"

Daunte "Sib" is another professional American Call of Duty player who is currently active on the roster of Seattle Surge. Sib is a remarkable player who managed to secure the win in Major III Toronto 2022 along with his team. He is one of the youngest players in the series and is on his way to being marked as a prodigy with his flashy gameplay as well as the selection of outfits.

Kenneth "Kenny"

Kenneth "Kenny" is an American player who currently hails from Los Angeles Thieves. He mains Assault Rifles and has displayed explosive gameplay over the past series with a completely dominating Major IV win followed by a Champions win in 2022. He started his professional journey in 2015 and is most famously known for the alternate in-game tags of “Kuavo” and “Him.”

Amer "Pred"

Amer "Pred" is an Australian player who is currently active on the roster for Seattle Surge. He is one of the youngest professional players in the CDL scene and has managed to secure the title of Rookie of the year in 2022.

He has shown up big in the previous matches and has also proved to be a major asset when securing the first position in the Major III alongside the MVP title in Toronto. He has been seen making it a sport out of proving his haters wrong with his top-notch skill level.

This concludes with some of the best players in the upcoming CDL 2023 event for fans to keep an eye out for. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow the next big tournament in Call of Duty’s history closely.

