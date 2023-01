CDL Major 2 qualifiers are set to start after a three-week break on January 13. The first qualifiers for Major 1 took place last year between December 2 and 14, with New York Subliners taking an unexpected win against Seattle Surge in a 4-1 series.

The next CDL Major will take place between February 2 and 5, for which the three weeks for qualifier games will be played. Some teams, including OpTiC Texas, LA Guerrillas, and London Royal Ravens, have changed their rosters in the hope of a better seeding for the tournament.

CDL Major II qualifiers schedule and how to watch

The CDL qualifier games will be played over three weekends, starting on Friday, January 13, and ending on Sunday, January 29. Here is the schedule:

Weekend 1: Jan 13-15

Toronto Ultra vs London Royal Ravens: 3 PM EST Fri, January 13

Boston Breach vs Minnesota Røkkr: 4.30 PM EST Fri, January 13

Vegas Legion vs Seattle Surge: 6 PM EST Fri, January 13

Florida Mutineers vs LA Guerrillas: 3 PM EST Sat, January 14

Minnesota Røkkr vs London Royal Ravens: 1.30 PM EST Sat, January 14

Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge: 6 PM EST Sat, January 14

LA Thieves vs New York Subliners: 7.30 PM EST Sat, January 14

Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers: 3 PM EST Sun, January 15

OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach: 4:30 PM EST Sun, January 15

LA Guerrillas vs LA Thieves: 6 PM EST Sun, January 15

Weekend 2: Jan 20-22

New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers: 3 PM EST Fri, January 20

Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas: 4.30 PM EST Fri, January 20

LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra: 6 PM EST Fri, January 20

Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion: 3 PM EST Sat, January 21

LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens: 4.30 PM EST Sat, January 21

Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas: 6 PM EST Sat, January 21

Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr: 7.30 PM EST Sat, January 21

Vegas Legion vs London Royal Ravens: 3 PM EST Sun, January 22

LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr: 4.30 PM EST Sun, January 22

New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe: 6 PM EST Sun, January 22

Weekend 3: Jan 27-29

Florida Mutineers vs London Royal Ravens: 3 PM EST Fri, January 27

Vegas Legion vs New York Subliners: 4.30 PM EST Fri, January 27

Atlanta FaZe vs LA Guerrillas: 6 PM EST Fri, January 27

LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra: 3 PM EST Sat, January 28

Vegas Legion vs OpTic Texas: 4.30 PM EST Sat, January 28

Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers: 6 PM EST Sat, January 28

Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners: 7.30 PM EST Sat, January 28

Minnesota Røkkr vs Seattle Surge: 3 PM EST Sun, January 29

LA Thieves vs Boston Breach: 4.30 PM EST Sun, January 29

OpTic Texas vs Atlanta FaZe: 6 PM EST Sun, January 29

How to watch CDL Major II qualifiers

All CDL qualifiers and major games can be viewed on the official Call of Duty Twitch Channel and CallofDutyLeague.com. Moreover, many streamers like Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto and Ian "Enable" Wyatt on Twitch will host watch parties so that viewers can receive extra input during the games.

