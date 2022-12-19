New York Subliners secure victory at CDL 2023 Major 1 Grand Finals

The New York Subliners climbed their way up from the lower bracket in the Call of Duty League - 2023 (CDL 2023) to earn revenge against Seattle Surge, securing a 4-1 victory to win the Call of Duty League Major 1 title in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Previously in the tournament, the winners had lost to Seattle Surge, who relegated them to the lower bracket. The New York Subliners then went up against Las Vegas Legion and beat them 3-1 before needing three wins on Sunday to win the $200,000 grand prize.

Underdogs New York Subliners claim CDL's first major championship in 2023

The final bracket of the tournament (Image via Call of Duty League)

The grand final was a best of seven and New York won the first map as Seattle needed two more points in the last few seconds at Hotel Hardpoint. But they could not stay in the zone as New York wiped out their opponents and took the lead.

The teams were next taken to Mercado for a Search and Destroy game. It was an easy outing for the New York Subliners, who took an early 5-2 lead. Although Seattle came back to 5-4, New York finished the last round in a two-vs-two clutch to take a 2-0 lead in the grand finals.

The third game took them back to the Breenbergh Hotel for a game of Control. It was a close map as both teams traded kills and rounds, before New York troubled Seattle to take a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Seattle Surge gained some momentum in the fourth game of the series which put the teams back in Mercado Hardpoint, with New York hoping to finish the series off. Seattle required a few more points in the last few seconds of the game and managed to power through to get a point on the board, making it 3-1.

New York needed just one more game, while Seattle required a three-game streak to win the championship as the teams were taken to Embassy for another Search and Destroy game. The Subliners cruised through the match and dominated the opposition to clinch a 6-2 victory for their first championship since 2020.

The New York Subliners shocked the Call of Duty world by coming back from the lower bracket after defeating Minnesota ROKR, Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers, Las Vegas Legion, and Seattle Surge to cement their names in CDL history.

