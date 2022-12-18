The CDL (Call of Duty League) 2023 is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the entire esports scene and will be hosted in Modern Warfare 2, Activision’s latest multiplayer title. The series is lengthy and has been divided into five parts that ultimately lead to a grand championship event.

CDL 2023 Major 1 is reaching its conclusion with Atlanta Faze and Seattle Surge going up against each other in the Winners Final. The winning team will become the first team in this series to secure their place in the Major 1 Grand Finals, whereas the losing team will get knocked down to the lower brackets for one last chance.

Read on to find a brief on both teams and their performances in CDL 2023.

Atlanta Faze vs Seattle Surge in Winners Final: Who will proceed to CDL 2023 Major 1 Grand Finals?

Atlanta Faze is a fan-favorite team that is largely supported and is predicted to win the entire title and secure the ultimate victory. They played against and defeated Las Vegas Legions and Toronto Ultra with a massive 3-1 scoreline. Faze's consistency has always been a forte regarding raw gunfights and duels that make the entire team such a formidable force.

Seattle Surge has been in and out of the spotlight through past events, but the team has approached this series with a new aggressive look. They remain undefeated and knocked down Los Angeles Thieves and NY Subliners with a substantial 3-1 scoreline. The roster has performed multiple noteworthy plays that have garnered a large fan base in just a few days.

Both teams appear strong and are willing to put everything on the line to win the upcoming match-up as the stakes are higher than ever. Fans from across the world are in for a treat with Atlanta Faze and Seattle Surge taking the stage to secure their place in the Grand Finals.

Predictions

Atlanta Faze and Seattle Surge have both emerged as strong competitors in the CDL 2023 Major 1 tournament where players are willing to stretch the extra mile to win matches.

Atlanta Faze sits at approximately a 73% win rate overall throughout the series, whereas Seattle Surge has a less daunting 38% win rate in the overall series.

Both teams have fought against each other in the past for a total of ten times this year alone, where the Atlanta Faze has managed to secure a total of six wins against Seattle Surge. It is safe to say that both teams are no strangers to each other and understand what they are up against.

It is fairly difficult to take one side when both teams have been equally persistent and dominating in the series. Statistically, the odds seem to favor Atlanta Faze to win the upcoming match-up and will most probably covet the first spot in the Major 1 Grand Finals.

Potential Lineup

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler " aBeZy " Pharris

" Pharris Austin " SlasheR " Liddicoat

" Liddicoat Chris " Simp " Lehr

" Lehr McArthur " Cellium " Jovel

" Jovel Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo (Substitute)

Seattle Surge

Lamar “ Accuracy ” Abedi

” Abedi Makenzie “ Mack ” Kelley

” Kelley Amer “ Pred ” Zulbeari

” Zulbeari Daunte “Sib” Gray

Where to watch

Fans and enthusiasts can watch all the matches being streamed live on Call of Duty’s official Twitch channel as well as on CDL’s official website. Both streams will be simultaneous and provide complete coverage of the entire match-up.

Atlanta Faze and Seattle Surge are scheduled to start their match against each other on December 19, at 12 am IST, or December 18, at 8:30 pm CEST/ 6:30 pm GMT.

This concludes with the head-to-head details and predictions for the upcoming Winners Final match in CDL 2023 Major 1.

