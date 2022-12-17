LA Thieves vs Florida Mutineers: CDL 2023 Elimination round 1 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Call of Duty League (CDL) Stage 1 Major for Season 2023 is already underway. The Round 1 elimination kicks off this Saturday with two of the best teams Call of Duty esports teams: LA Thieves and Florida Mutineers. These two professional teams will be facing each other on December 17 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CDL is a competitive Call of Duty tournament hosted by Activision and only the best teams on the scene qualify for this event, where they get to compete against each other for glory and the bragging right to call themselves the best Call of Duty team. Founded in 2020, the tournament has continued each year since then. This time around, the matches will take place in Modern Warfare 2.

This article provides a closer look at both of these teams in the CDL Stage 1 Major 2023 and discusses which side has a better chance of being the victors.

LA Thieves vs Florida Mutineers: Who will win the first CDL Stage 1 Major 2023 Elimination round 1?

Owned and run by 100 Thieves, the Los Angeles Thieves are one of two Call of Duty League teams from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2019, LA Thieves dominated the league as soon as they arrived on the scene, with exceptional performances in the 2022 season. Despite a rocky start to the year, they quickly overcame their weaknesses and rose to the top of the charts.

Falling under Misfits Gaming's banner, the Florida Mutineers are a Call of Duty League squad representing Florida that was also formed in 2019. In their first CDL season in 2020, they performed exceptionally well. However, their performances in the 2021 and 2022 seasons have been disappointing. The team appears to be ready to take on any challenges that may come their way.

Predictions

Both teams look strong and in form for the CDL Stage 1 Major 2023. They have already established themselves as solid teams in the tournament so far.

The Florida Mutineers in 2022 delivered underwhelming performances. During the CDL 2022 Season, they were only able to secure fourth place in the Call of Duty League: Stage 2 Major 2022.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Thieves have had a far better 2022 season with dominant performances, securing the first position in the Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 4 Major.

Nevertheless, it's difficult to predict which of these two teams will win. Although the Florida Mutineers have already established their dominance over LA Thieves this season, LA Thieves are enjoying a superior run in the tournament so far. Based on recent trends, LA Thieves will most likely come out on top.

Head-to-head

This isn't the first time that the Los Angeles Thieves have played against the Florida Mutineers in the CDL 2023 Season. Both teams previously went head-to-head in the CDL Stage 1 Major Qualifiers, where the Florida Mutineers defeated the Los Angeles Thieves with a score of 3 to 1.

In terms of recent matches, the Los Angeles Thieves have won four out of their last five games while the Florida Mutineers have only won two of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

Here are the potential lineups:

Los Angeles Thieves

Kenneth " Kenny " Williams

" Williams Zack "Drazah" Jordan

Jordan Sam " Octane " Larew

" Larew Dylan "Envoy" Hannon

Florida Mutineers

Carson " Brack " Newberry

" Newberry Colt " Havok " McLendon

" McLendon Michael " MajorManiak " Szymaniak

" Szymaniak Javier " Vikul " Milagro

" Milagro David "Davpadie" Maslowski (Substitute)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch their favorite teams live on the official YouTube channel of Call of Duty League. The match between the LA Thieves and Florida Mutineers will be held on December 17, Saturday at 10:30 am PDT/1:30 pm EST/6:30 pm GMT.

