Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1: All rewards and how to get them

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded went live with numerous content. Apart from a new map, weapon, and other changes, it introduced a new game mode called Raid. The mid-season update only added the first episode of Raid. This mode is a part of the Special Ops mission and is based on the events from the title's campaign.

Being a co-op mode, Raids can only be played in Trios. The first episode, Atomgrad, takes players on a dark and gritty journey with three playable Operators from the campaign - Captain Price, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Farah. While the mission is challenging and requires patience, fans are rewarded for the time spent within the mode.

This article will take a closer look into all the rewards gamers can acquire through Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1 and the procedure for earning them.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1 rewards

As mentioned earlier, in Raid Episode 1, Atomgrad, Captain Price, Kyle “Gaz,” Garrick, and Farah go on a quest to find their missing allies in Urzikstan. The three Operators are on a mission to get into a highly secure location while they are being closely watched by security personnel to learn secrets and collect intelligence. As per the mission briefing, they arrive at an underground bunker where they discover something "grim."

Apart from the difficult mission, players must also acquire a 'Raid Assignment' to play the game mode. With so many barriers to entry and the overall difficult nature of Raid mode, developers have ensured that players are rewarded for their efforts in Episode 1.

Users can collect various Weapon Blueprints, Emblems, Calling Cards, Loading Screen, and even an Operator skin. Here are all the rewards along with the details of obtaining them:

Gaz ‘Convoy’ Operator skin – Complete the Atomgrad Raid once

– Complete the Atomgrad Raid once Graphic Price Loading Screen – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid Graphic Gaz Loading Screen – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid Eye on the Prize Emblem – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid Gaz Emblem – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid Forest Price Player Card – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid Gaz’s Gaze Player Card – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid Enforcer Kastov 762 Weapon Blueprint – Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random reward for completing Atomgrad Raid The Punchline Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint – Complete Atomgrad Raid on the Veteran difficulty

– Complete Atomgrad Raid on the Veteran difficulty Gaz Grass Ops Operator skin – Purchase the Raid Bundle and complete the Atomgrad Raid

While most of them are random drops, fans can be sure of acquiring Gaz ‘Convoy’ Operator skin, The Punchline Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint, and the Gaz Grass Ops Operator skin by doing the necessary tasks.

These are all the rewards for Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1 'Atomgrad.' Season 1 Reloaded brings the first episode, with further episodes arriving with future updates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

