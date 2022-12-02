LA Thieves' CDL skin is the new infamous Roze in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently providing their fans with the opportunity to grab numerous CDL skins from the in-game store. Apart from the CDL launch pack, players can also buy skin bundles representing their favorite Call of Duty League teams. Among them, the LA Thieves bundle's CDL Home skin is currently the talk of the town as the skin closely resembles the Roze Operator skin from Modern Warfare (2019).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from 2019 delivered some of the most unique and exciting cosmetic items to its fans. The Roze Operator skin, called 'Rook' in particular, attracted a lot of attention. The skin would cover the character in completely black attire, which made it harder to spot her if she was hiding in a dark corner. Due to this reason, it quickly became a target of hate from the fans.

Ultimately, the skin was nerfed and no longer provided such advantages to its users. However, the new LA Thieves CDL skins are causing the same effect in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 see the return of Roze with LA Thieves CDL skins

The LA Thieves CDL skin bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 comes with nine unique items - CDL Male (Home) skin, CDL Male (Away) skin, CDL Female (Home) skin, CDL Female (Away) skin, weapon camo, two stickers, a Calling Card and an Emblem.

The CDL Male and Female (Home) skins, in particular, give the character an entire black attire with the LA thieves logo on the torso. This makes it exceptionally difficult to identify a player using the skin and hiding in a dark area of the map. Fans have started addressing it as the return of the Roze skin from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Roze is an Operator who belongs to the Shadow Company unit of the Allegiance faction in the game's fictional universe. She has a total of five available skins in the game. Among them, the most used, as well as the most hated skin, was the 'Rook' Operator skin. Fans could unlock this skin at Tier 100 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

It quickly became Warzone's most divisive Operator skin. Players started calling it a "pay-to-win" skin and called its users "sweaty" and "try-hards."

However, the developers took note of this and delivered numerous patches to make her more visible. Early patches didn't solve the issue. However, the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 update was the final nail in the coffin for the 'Rook' skin as all her visible issues were fixed, and the skin quickly dropped in popularity.

This is all there is to know about the return of the Roze skin. However, it remains to be seen if gamers will abuse the use of this skin to the level that it was prevalent in the prequel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

