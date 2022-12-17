CDL (Call of Duty League) is a massive tournament divided into five Majors where teams representing their respective regions play against each other and move forward to the final championship event.

The first Major is already underway and has sent a few teams down to the lower brackets. New York Subliners and Seattle Surge are the next teams that will be participating in a series of matches to prove their potential and secure a slot in the Winner’s finals match-up.

The losing team will be knocked down to the lower brackets and fight to survive elimination in every match. The team that crushes through the lower brackets will get a chance to fight in the Grand Finals.

NY Subliners vs Seattle Surge: Who will make their way to the Winner’s Finals in CDL 2023 Major 1?

NY Subliners and Seattle Surge are well-known teams with shining legacies and a huge amount of experience under their belts. Both are strong and share a similar kind of aggressive strategy, which is sure to make this match-up interesting.

NY Subliners started out strong in their first match of the series and secured six rounds in Hotel (Search and Destroy), three in Hotel (Control), and a full 250 points in Fortress (Hardpoint) that helped the team secure a 3-1 victory against Florida Mutineers.

Seattle Surge secured the first mode with 250 points in Hotel (Hardpoint), three rounds in Hotel (Control), and another 250 points in Mercado (Hardpoint) that ensured a 3-1 victory against Los Angeles Thieves.

Prediction

NY Subliners and Seattle Surge have played against each other four times this year, where Seattle Surge has managed to secure three victories throughout various CDL events.

NY Subliners has around 54% win rate in the series, whereas Seattle Surge has approximately 36% win rate in the series overall. Both teams will fight to secure their victories in the upcoming matches as the stakes rise exponentially.

Taking the side of any one team is difficult when both have a formidable chance of winning the match-up. Statistically, Seattle Surge seems to be the most probable winner, even though NY Subliners hold a higher series win rate.

Potential Lineup

NY Subliners

Paco ” HyDra ” Rusiewiez

” Rusiewiez Matthew “ KiSMET ” Tinsley

” Tinsley Cesar “ Skyz ” Bueno

” Bueno Preston “ Priestahh ” Greiner

” Greiner Elliot “WarDy” Ward (Substitute)

Seattle Surge

Lamar “ Accuracy ” Abedi

” Abedi Makenzie “ Mack ” Kelley

” Kelley Amer “ Pred ” Zulbeari

” Zulbeari Daunte “Sib” Gray

Where to watch

Fans across the globe can watch the matches being streamed live on the official Twitch channel of Call of Duty League or tune into the official CDL website. Both sites will stream simultaneously and provide complete coverage of all the events.

The match between NY Subliners and Seattle Surge is scheduled to take place on December 18 at 3:00 am IST or December 17 at 11:30 pm CEST/ 9:30 pm GMT.

This concludes the head-to-head details and predictions for the upcoming matchup between NY Subliners vs Seattle Surge in the CDL 2023 Major 1. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow all the stories around this massive CDL tournament closely.

