CDL (Call of Duty League) 2023 is one of the most prestigious tournaments hosted in Modern Warfare 2, Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title. It is a massive tournament divided into five parts, called Majors, to accumulate all the participating teams. This will lead to the final grand championship event.

The best teams participate in the CDL event and represent their respective regions as they fight to covet the title of the ultimate winner. Over the years, multiple teams have taken this stage as an opportunity to showcase their lethal prowess.

The Major 1 event concluded recently and provided the world with a new winner, New York Subliners. It was a thrilling experience to observe the entire event unfold as teams fought and knocked out their enemies from the tournament.

Read on to find the best players with the highest kill-to-death ratio (K/D) in Major 1.

CDL 2023 Major 1 highest K/D players

While mechanical skills are paramount in such a competitive environment, it is only a means to an end where players must employ difficult strategies to take control of the map and win games. But when drawing the last straws, players must depend on their presence of mind and shooting skills.

Some players dominated the stage with overwhelming mechanical strength and scored several kills before dropping. These are some of the finest professional players worldwide, and fans hope to see them continue their unstoppable legacy.

1. Skyz

Cesar "Skyz" Bueno is an American player born on July 8, 1999, playing for New York Subliners. He boasts a whopping 1.23 K/D after the Major 1 tournament concluded. He was a major asset for NY Subliners as he soared through the scoreboard and maintained an insane standard.

2. Cellium

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel is another American player born on December 24, 2000, playing for Atlanta Faze. Even though the team suffered an unfortunate loss at the hands of Seattle Surge, Cellium successfully maintained a high K/D of 1.21. Atlanta Faze remains one of the fan-favorite teams to win the entire series.

3. Pred

Amer "Pred" Zulbeari is an Australian player born on August 19, 2001, playing for Seattle Surge. Pred was able to hold the line against waves of enemy players multiple times and displayed his potential after maintaining a 1.17 K/D. Seattle Surge was one of the finalists in Major 1 and came second in the tournament.

4. HyDra

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez is a French player born on February 11, 2002, and plays for New York Subliners. Their overwhelming playstyle was able to take full effect as players like HyDra and Skyz were mowing down enemies. HyDra secured a final K/D of 1.15 after the Major 1 tournament concluded.

5. Nero

Dylan "Nero" Koch is an American player born on May 30, 2002, playing for Boston Breach. The team did not make it to the grand stage after their unfortunate defeat at the hands of Las Vegas Legion. Nevertheless, Nero secured the fifth highest K/D in the CDL 2023 Major 1 with a 1.14 ratio.

This concludes with five professional players in the CDL 2023 Major 1 tournament with the highest K/D ratios. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and in-game guides as we closely follow all the developments around the CDL championship.

