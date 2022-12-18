The CDL (Call of Duty League) 2023 is the single largest tournament series conducted under Call of Duty’s wing and is currently hosted on Modern Warfare 2. The entire series is divided into five Majors, with all participating teams facing each other to secure the winner’s title.

CDL 2023’s first Major is already underway, and the first round of matches has concluded. A few teams have made their way further into the upper bracket while knocking the losers down to the lower brackets. The best teams from each region participated in this ruthless event where only the best can survive. The losers from this round are placed in the lower bracket.

Let us take a quick skim and cover the highlights from Round 2 of the upper and lower brackets in CDL 2023 Major 1.

CDL 2023 Round 2 Highlights from Major 1

CDL 2023 is one of the most prestigious tournaments for all Call of Duty professional players. The five segments lead to the final championship event to covet the ultimate champion.

The first Major follows a double elimination format where most teams begin in the upper bracket. The losing teams make their way into the lower bracket. The team that loses a match-up in the lower bracket is eliminated from the tournament.

CDL 2023 Major 1 Round 2

Upper Bracket

NY Subliners and Seattle Surge had an epic showdown. Both teams cruised through Hotel, Embassy, El Asilo, and Fortress maps in Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Control, and Hardpoint game modes respectively.

NY Subliners had a strong start and took map 1, but Seattle Surge quickly overwhelmed the team and secured three consecutive map wins. The loss meant that the former went down to the lower brackets.

Toronto Ultra and Atlanta Faze were in a similar situation as both teams played four maps, and Faze managed to secure three consecutive maps. They won by a 3-1 scoreline and sent their opponents down to the lower brackets.

Lower bracket

NY Subliners and Toronto Ultra managed to scrape through and avoid elimination in the lower bracket. The former defeated the Las Vegas Legions with a 3-1 scoreline and secured another chance to remain in the tournament. As a result, Legions were eliminated from the first Major of CDL 2023.

Toronto Ultra asserted their dominance and took down Los Angeles Thieves with a similar 3-1 scoreline. They secured a place in the lower brackets round 3 against NY Subliners.

Winners Final

The last stage in the upper bracket is the Winners Final, that will decide the team that secures the first slot in the Grand Finals of Major 1.

Seattle Surge will go against Atlanta Faze in this match-up and present a thrilling match that will captivate audiences from across the globe. Faze is a fan favorite and is predicted to rise above the rest and win the final championship.

This concludes with the highlights from round 2 at Major 1. Stay tuned to Sportskeead for the latest updates as we follow all the stories around this massive tournament series closely.

