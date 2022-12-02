All upcoming CDL viewership rewards for Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and how to claim them

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 will begin on December 2, 2022. Like every iteration, the franchise is offering exciting rewards for fans who'll watch the ultimate competitive battle.

CDL viewership rewards have been a huge success in inviting an increasing number of people to watch the competitive scenario of Call of Duty. With a brand new emblem, calling card, vehicle skin, and more, there is a lot to earn by just watching the tournament from your home.

To learn more about the upcoming rewards and how to get them, read below.

A list of CDL viewership rewards to claim for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Connect your Activision and Twitch accounts to get rewards while watching Connect your Activision and Twitch accounts to get rewards while watching https://t.co/CIyDsVWpIU

For the opening weekend of Call of Duty League 2023 League, these are all exclusive rewards that you can earn by watching the stream.

December 2's rewards

Call of Duty League 2023 Calling Card - Unlocks at 30 Minutes

60 Minute Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 Hour

CDL Sneakers Weapon Charm - Unlocks at 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

December 3' rewards

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 1 Hour

CDL Smokes Emblem - Unlocks at 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

December 4's rewards

Handing Out a L Animated Emblem - Unlocks at 1 Hour

Call of Duty League Chopper Skin - Unlocks at 1 Hour and 30 Minutes

To earn these rewards, tune into Call of Duty's Twitch channel from December 2 to December 4 at 12:00 pm PT.

You can also earn Double XP tokens for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by watching Call of Duty League throughout the season.

Level 1 - 30 minute Double XP token, 30 minute Double Weapon XP token (Unlocks at 2 hours)

Level 2 - 30 minute Double XP token, 30 minute Double Weapon XP token (Unlocks at 4 hours)

Level 3 - 30 minute Double XP token, 30 minute Double Weapon XP token (Unlocks at 6 hours)

Level 4 - 30 minute Double XP token, 30 minute Double Weapon XP token (Unlocks at 8 hours)

Level 5 - 30 minute Double XP token, 30 minute Double Weapon XP token (Unlocks at 10 hours)

Level 6 - 30 minute Double XP token, 30 minute Double Weapon XP token (Unlocks at 12 hours)

How to claim CDL 2023 viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty League @CODLeague The season starts tomorrow, here's where to watch The season starts tomorrow, here's where to watch 👀 https://t.co/kvtBtq7LAo

For now, only the rewards for the Major 1 tournament have been revealed. These are the few steps that you need to follow to collect these exciting prizes by watching Call of Duty League 2023 Major I:

The first thing you need to do is to create your Activision account. If you already have one, then you are good to go. Link your Activision account to respective platforms like Battle.Net, Xbox, PSN, or Steam. After that, you need to link your Twitch account to your Activision account. Open Twitch and watch the game live on Twitch.tv/CallofDuty. After watching the tournament, you'll be elgible to collect those rewards. Finally, go to the Drops and Rewards section on Twitch and check the Inventory. There, you'll find the rewards that you can claim.

Call of Duty League 2023 will be played on Modern Warfare 2 and will start today, December 2.

