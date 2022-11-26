Warzone 2 players are not happy with the extremely low TTK and the Tick Rate in the game

Call of Duty Warzone 2 suffered a difficult launch with server issues, multiple bugs, glitches, and more. However, the game is in a stable condition right now.

While fans are enjoying it for all its content, one thing that has not changed since the launch is the extremely low Time to Kill. The community is expressing their frustration as the game is not letting them fight back.

On a Reddit thread, a user named, GreasyMustardTiger_ has posted a video where they died instantaneously and the comment thread showcases a lot of people's disappointment towards the TTK in-game. Some have also blamed the possible low tick rate in Warzone 2.

To learn more about what fans said about their gameplay experience in Warzone 2, read below.

Fans are disappointed with Warzone 2's TTK

Time to kill is one of the most important aspects in a gunfight. The lower the TTK is, the faster the enemy dies.

However, with low TTK, it does not give you the opportunity to fight back and can make you drop dead instantly. Previously, in Warzone, the issue was also present. However, with extremely advanced movement, it was difficult to hit enemies, which gave players a fairer chance to change positions and fight back.

In Warzone 2, the movement mechanism has been nerfed to the ground. Hence, players are having a hard time adjusting to the gameplay. A Reddit user has said:

Some players even pointed out that the usage of snipers has also been nerfed since the TTK is very low.

During the early days of Warzone, the same issue came to light. With time, Raven Software constantly increased the TTK, which gave players enough time to fight back.

As for the Tick Rate issue, if you are not familiar with the term, Reddit user DOTAmadez has explained it perfectly. They explain how it works and affects Warzone 2's gameplay.

While the game provides extremely low TTK, it is difficult to leave the situation or change your position. The only option that you have is to crouch or jump to let some of the shots miss and fire back. However, it is a pretty difficult task to undertake. While the community pretty much wants this low TTK to be gone, content creator Expel has something else to say,

Expel @iamExpel Warzone 2's Fast TTK is crucial to it's continued success.



Normal players, without 8 hours to play daily, struggled to keep up in Warzone 1 because Raven continued raising the TTK. This, instead, welcomes everyone with open arms.



Adapt your playstyle to include the low TTK. 🙄 Warzone 2's Fast TTK is crucial to it's continued success.Normal players, without 8 hours to play daily, struggled to keep up in Warzone 1 because Raven continued raising the TTK. This, instead, welcomes everyone with open arms. Adapt your playstyle to include the low TTK. 🙄

According to him, lower TTK gives a larger audience a chance to play at a higher level as they don't spend a lot of time in the game.

While this whole situation and what the developers should do is debatable, we can hope that Raven Software will take this matter into consideration and make it something that everyone will enjoy playing.

