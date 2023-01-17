Modern Warfare 2 player stuns Reddit with evidence of paranormal activity on Taraq

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 isn't particularly known for horror elements and mainly focuses on a military first-person shooter aspect. However, things took a turn recently when a player noticed something unusual. A Reddit user, u/Neon_Moons, recently posted a clip of them discovering paranormal activity on the game's Taraq map.

The user was stunned and horrified by what they observed, quickly taking to Reddit to share their experience. The post quickly gained the attention of the community. Additionally, some fans swayed from the topic, while others tried to figure out what the OP saw.

This article discusses the haunted clip u/Neon_Moons shared and how fans reacted.

Haunted corpses discovered on Modern Warfare 2's map Taraq

Reddit user u/Neon_Moons recently shared a short video on the ModernWarfareII subreddit sharing the paranormal experience. In the clip, the player seems to be around the center of Taraq. As they made their way through the broken buildings, they spotted a weird figure in black with its hands and head hanging.

However, as they sprinted, it only appeared on their screen briefly. The user was shocked and trying to figure out what happened. They turned back only to find that the mysterious corpse had completely disappeared.

u/Neon_Moons states that they have been so scared that they haven't been able to play the game ever since. Other Redditors joined this thread and shared their thoughts and opinions of the clip.

u/pnellesen states that the clip was really scary. The shudders seen in the video posted by OP reminded them of the classic horror movie 'The Ring.'

Reddit user u/smalllittlebigmans commented that the clip creeped them out. They added that it might be a little Easter egg that the developers have put in the game. The Call of Duty series is no stranger to such surprises, with players discovering these fascinating aspects every once in a while.

In Warzone 2's DMZ, gamers recently discovered an Easter egg with roots in Black Ops 2. Similarly, in Modern Warfare 2, players discovered a 'Happy New Year' and '2023' Easter egg.

However, u/pusnbootz had different opinions. They were intrigued by the clip and wondered if it was a leak from the upcoming Zombies mode. The Zombies mode isn't currently in Modern Warfare 2, but fans are anticipating it as various online sources suggest its arrival in Season 2.

Another Redditor, u/rblashak, agrees with the Zombies mode theory. They are hopeful that this clip hints at an upcoming mode in the game.

u/Budgerigar17 commented on the thread, stating that all the conspiracy theories in the post reminded them of their GTA San Andreas days. The internet was filled with conspiracy theories regarding the GTA title back in the day, some of them being about Bigfoot, aliens, and ghosts.

u/Budgerigar17 mentioned that they watched similar videos of other games as kids.

User u/DeepCriticism9968 was critical of the map Taraq, which is often disliked by the community. It is considered one of the worst maps in Modern Warfare 2, followed by the Santa Sena Border Crossing. Taraq is a large map with three lanes.

However, most of the action occurs only in its center, with players camping in the other two lanes with sniper rifles.

While speculations and theories flooded the post, u/FaroutNomad decided to be rational. They pointed out that the mysterious figure on the map was simply a ragdoll that landed on the ledge. It disappears when the OP turns back, as the ragdolls in Modern Warfare 2 tend to despawn after a while.

A user, u/FaroutNomad, suggests the haunted corpse is most likely a ragdoll that fell on the ledge with its hands and head hanging and disappeared soon after. Modern Warfare 2 is yet to include a horror event, like the game's previous iteration, 'The Haunting of Verdansk.'

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes