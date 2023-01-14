When will Shipment 24x7 playlist return in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's recent playlist update has removed the Shipment 24x7 game mode from the title. This has many fans upset and wondering when it might be returning next. Although there has been no official confirmation from the developers, its arrival can be speculated based on previous trends.

Shipment in Modern Warfare 2 is a small map. It is based on a gigantic ship with lots of containers acting as surfaces for cover. Being a small map, it offers players intense action and fast-paced gameplay. This makes it easier to rack up huge amounts of XP and complete camo challenges.

As fans now wait for the map to return, this article discusses the possible dates for its arrival in Modern Warfare 2.

Possible return date of Shipment in Modern Warfare 2 explored

Stay frosty 🫡 This week in #MWII • Shoot House 24/7 is back• Adding ControlThis week in #Warzone2 • Trios returnsStay frosty 🫡 This week in #MWII:• Shoot House 24/7 is back• Adding Control 🚩This week in #Warzone2• Trios returns Stay frosty 🫡

As mentioned earlier, the recent playlist update removed the Shipment 24x7 mode from the active playlist. It brought back Shoot House 24x7.

Shipment was first introduced to the Call of Duty series with Modern Warfare (2007) and was later added to Modern Warfare 2 as part of Season 1 Reloaded content.

Shoot House, on the other hand, first appeared in the franchise with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). It became a part of Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 1 update.

Shipment 24x7 was removed from the active map pool on January 11, 2023, and was added to the game on December 14, 2022. It remained in the game for 28 days.

Prior to Shipment, Shoot House 24x7 was the go-to game mode for a quick match. It was added to the game on November 16, 2022, and was removed on December 14, 2022.

Based on the previous trends, since Shipment 24x7 was removed on January 11, 2023, it is expected to return after 28 days, which will be February 8, 2023.

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 ends on February 1, 2023, as derived from the timer within the Battle Pass tabs of both games. Season 2 will go live on the same date.

Hence, it can be speculated that the Shipment 24x7 mode will return a week after Season 2 goes live.

Fans are disappointed with Shipment removed from the game

While both maps offer similar experiences, fans prefer Shipment over Shoot House.

Shipment has been close to the hearts of Call of Duty fans. It has been a part of the series since 2007, so veteran players are in favor of it.

Alec @alecnorton60 @InfinityWard I’m 3 days late to the party but Jesus the only map that is holding this game up and you take the playlist out lol cmon now at least make it shoot the ship so I can fish through shipment lobbies. @InfinityWard I’m 3 days late to the party but Jesus the only map that is holding this game up and you take the playlist out lol cmon now at least make it shoot the ship so I can fish through shipment lobbies.

Users have flooded the comment section of the original Twitter thread, demanding the return of Shipment. Fans are claiming that the map was the only thing keeping the game together and making it enjoyable. With that being removed, the desire to play the title is no longer there.

However, fans are willing to compromise a bit and want the developers to bring the "Shoot the Ship" playlist, which involves both Shoot House and Shipment in the map rotation. This mode was initially made available in Modern Warfare (2019).

This is all there is to know about the possible Shipment return date. Please note that these dates are merely speculations and have not been officially confirmed by the developers.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

