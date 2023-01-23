How to easily level up the Riot Shield in Modern Warfare 2

The Riot Shield in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a unique and challenging weapon to master. As its name suggests, it serves as a protective barrier, blocking incoming projectiles and allowing the user to advance through enemy fire. However, its defensive capabilities come at the cost of being unable to fire back.

This makes leveling it up and completing the camouflage challenges a test of patience and skill for players. To gain access to the Riot Shield, players must reach profile level 37. Once unlocked, it must be equipped in the primary weapon slot, effectively replacing the use of rifles or SMGs, unless the Overkill perk is selected.

This guide aims to help players quickly level up the Riot Shield and easily complete all camouflage challenges.

A guide to leveling up the Riot Shield in Modern Warfare 2

The Riot Shield has 15 levels, and the Gold Camo Challenge can be unlocked by completing one base camo challenge, which is available at level 11. The challenge requires 40 kills.

The Gold Camo Challenge will then become available. This requires you to get two kills without dying, and it must be done a total of ten times.

Here's how you can go about leveling up the Riot Shield quickly and easily in Modern Warfare 2:

1) Use Decoy Grenades

Decoy grenades are an effective tool to earn weapon XP quickly. Throwing them near enemies and causing them to engage in a gunfight will earn you XP. This strategy is particularly useful in objective-based game modes such as Hardpoint, Headquarters, or Domination in Modern Warfare 2 as enemies tend to huddle together in small areas.

2) Switch to Scorestreaks

To get more kills, you will need information about the whereabouts of enemies while denying them information about your location. Hence, it is recommended to use UAVs and Counter-UAVs. However, they are not easy to earn with Riot Shields if the method of earning them is set to Killstreaks. Hence, using Scorestreaks will allow you to earn these streaks by simply playing the objective and staying alive.

3) Equip Stun Grenades

When attacking an enemy player, they may quickly run circles around you and take you down before you attack them. To prevent this, you should use Stun Grenades to slow down enemies and get up close and personal for kills. This is a great strategy to collect kills for the Gold camo challenge in Modern Warfare 2.

4) Use Dead Silence

Using the correct perks will be essential in determining the outcome of the match. With the Riot Shield, it is always recommended to use Dead Silence. This way, enemies won't hear you getting close to them. This will allow you to close the gap and easily get kills on unaware players in Modern Warfare 2.

5) Choose the correct game mode

Contrary to popular belief, it is modes such as Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All that allow you to earn more Riot Shield kills. In objective-based game modes such as Domination, all adversaries congregate in a specific area. This makes it difficult to approach enemies because you will be exposing yourself to an opponent's teammates when you try to eliminate anyone.

This is all the information you need to know about leveling up the Riot Shield quickly in Modern Warfare 2. Although unlocking camos for the weapon can be challenging, the process will be much easier if you follow the strategies mentioned above.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

