Modern Warfare 2: How to counter Riot Shields effectively

The Riot Shield isn't a new addition to the latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. They have been made available in the series since the original Modern Warfare 2 dropped back in 2009. A Riot Shield acts as a shield that prevents enemy bullets from striking the user.

However, it can be quite frustrating for players going against a hostile using such shields. Gamers will often have to empty more than one clip to inflict minute damage when firing at an enemy target. Moreover, if the user has the Riot Shield put away on their back, firing shots from behind won't connect well either.

This gives players who equip Riot Shields a major advantage. But there is a drawback to carrying one. It reduces mobility as well as the ability to not equip primary weapons such as Assault Rifles or LMGs unless the Overkill Perk is activated.

Hence, taking advantage of its weaknesses, this guide takes a closer look at some ways gamers can counter Riot Shield users in Modern Warfare 2.

A guide to defeating Riot Shield players in Modern Warfare 2

Countering a Riot Shield user can be tricky. Most of the time, the only area to hit such a player is their legs. However, if the user crouches, his leg area is also covered. As a result, bullets are generally ineffective when tackling such players, which means users will have to take advantage of the various utilities and equipment available.

1) Shock Stick

Shock Stick (Image via Activision)

The Shock Stick sticks to surfaces and electrocutes anyone who gets near it, rendering them incapable of fighting effectively. If players spot a Riot Shield user, they can simply throw a Shock Stick in their direction. It doesn't have to hit them and will work fine as long it lands in their vicinity.

This will provide you with a small window to approach the target and eliminate them. However, make sure you don't get caught in the electric field.

Modern Warfare 2 gamers may also consider using equipment such as Thermite, Proximity Mine, and Drill Charge to decapacitate hostiles with shields.

2) Stun Grenade+Semtex

Semtex and Stun Grenade (Image via Activision)

This is a brilliant way to counter a Riot Shield user. However, players must make sure that they aren't in any immediate danger as this action could take a while to execute.

As soon as a Riot Shield player appears, simply throw a Stun Grenade at them. This will concuss the user and slow them down even further. Now, throw Semtex just behind the enemy. The Semtex will explode and take down the Riot Shield user before they can even escape the situation.

Fans can also use the C4 instead of Semtex in such situations.

3) Molotovs

Molotov Cocktail (Image via Activision)

Mototovs are great for clearing closed spaces as they spread over a distance, inflict damage, and eventually kill the victim. This is especially great for countering Riot Shield players. Any time such an enemy approaches, simply throw a Motolov near the target. The fire will spread and easily eliminate them.

These are some quick ways players can counter Riot Shield hostiles by using the simplest equipment and utilities available to them. Riot Shields are bullet-resistant and players will need to come up with creative ways to tackle such targets.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

