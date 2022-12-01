Call of Duty Warzone 2 has overtaken its competition as the latest battle royale phenomenon. Enhanced gameplay, graphics, and mechanics fascinate fans of the original Warzone as they feel this version is far superior to the previous one.

Alongside prominent and noticeable features, an entirely new weapons arsenal was added, based on legacy COD games, to aid players in action. Additionally, the new Gunsmith 2.0 is one of the most advanced weapon customization systems in any Call of Duty title. Players can follow a weapon progression system and tune every attachment.

Apart from the guns players rely on to win fights in Al-Mazrah, throwable grenades are just as handy as they aid players in rushing their opponents or clearing out a building. Ever since the first Warzone, players have relied on throwables faithfully as they use them to gain a tactical and lethal advantage over their opponents from medium to long range. Among the throwables, grenades are the ones that players have widely used.

Tactical and Lethal grenades to explore in Warzone 2

1) Semtex

Semtex is a type of lethal grenade that contains C4 and sticks to the first surface it touches when thrown. After three seconds, the Semtex explodes, inflicting damage to the item or the player it is stuck to. It also damages surrounding areas in nearby ranges.

Since the early days of Warzone, players heavily relied on Semtex as their preferred lethal equipment in the loadout. It can be thrown on an enemy and inflicts massive damage. It does so by sticking to the enemy's body or surroundings. Professional players use the Semtex in Warzone 2 to perform trick throws. Several viral clips on YouTube showcase some of the best eliminations using this weapon.

2) Frag Grenade

The Frag Grenade explodes as soon as the pin is pulled and functions similarly to a traditional grenade. It is widely used by players in FPS games. Unlike Semtex, it does not stick to a surface but can bounce off surfaces. It can be used to eliminate long-range enemies if aimed correctly.

In Warzone 2, players mostly use the weapon to clear out an area. It generally bounces off the surface and explodes upon landing on target. While there haven't been many changes made to this lethal grenade, Frag still stands as an excellent lethal choice in most loadout.

3) Flash Grenade

One of the most overpowered tactical equipment in the game, Flash Grenade (also known as Flashbang), is famous for blinding enemies. Being a tactical grenade, it aids players in suppressing their enemies' vision and does not lethally damage them.

However, when Modern Warfare 2 was launched, this grenade was one of the most broken items in the game. Players struck by this weapon saw a white cream for a few seconds before being eliminated. There have been routine requests from the community for this weapon to be nerfed in Warzone 2. This has become a tool for survival.

4) Stun grenade

Mostly underrated, the Stun Grenade is feared by most sweats in the game as it not only deters the vision of a player's opponent but also inflicts a certain amount of damage upon them. Modern Warfare 2 players have found a viable use for the tactical grenade to disable claymores that are laid at the building's entrance.

Warzone 2 players are known to lay traps at the entrances of buildings and strongholds where they camp. Hence, throwing a Stun Grenade could be highly useful in disabling such mines laid to eliminate enemies. While some might think it is similar to a flashbang, the Stun Grenade inflicts more damage and takes longer to wear off.

5) Decoy Grenade

From being an underdog to becoming the community's favorite tactical equipment, Decoy Grenades went viral with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Earlier last month, players discovered that by spamming Decoy Grenades in a multiplayer or a Battle Royale match, one would get insane amounts of XP that could help them level up their accounts and weapons. That's how the Decoy Double XP glitch was created.

Players have been relying on Decoy Grenades to fake gunfire sounds and deceive their opponents into eliminating them stealthily. Moreover, the decoy grenade shows up on the UAV as an enemy, which adds to the deception. This can add to the advantage of players who like to sneak up on their enemies.

While the community widely uses these grenades, other weapons like Drill Charge, Thermite, and Inflatable Decoy are also employed equally. Additionally, several weapons are currently meta in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, making Call of Duty highly enjoyable.

