Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 loadouts feature a number of guns that are meta in the game. Players are using the "build your own weapon" feature of Gunsmith 2.0 to stay up to date with the meta. By using specific attachments and tuning up the weapons, players can increase the damage, recoil, and accuracy of the gun.

Season 1 has been out for some time and the playerbase is grinding through the Battle Pass. There are also several unlockable weapons that can be leveled up to achieve their maximum potential.

However, one of the most celebrated guns currently in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is known for its meta reliability - the Kastov 74-U is a medium-range assault rifle. It is the perfect choice to quick fire with heavy damage to weapons.

Absolute Meta build for Kastov 74-U in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Meta Loadout settings for Kastov 74-U in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via WarzoneLoadout)

The Kastov 74-U can be used as a run-and-gun playstyle in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes. It helps players get into ADS quicker than most traditional assault rifles and carries a versatile ammo count that prevents reloading too often. However, when tuned well and the following attachments added, the weapon can help players unlock the meta:

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X (Tune to +1.4 up on left slider and +1.0 right on bottom slider)

Echoline GS-X (Tune to +1.4 up on left slider and +1.0 right on bottom slider) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (Tune to -1.13 down on left slider and -2.25 left on bottom slider)

Cronen Mini Pro (Tune to -1.13 down on left slider and -2.25 left on bottom slider) Barrel: Shorttac 330MM (Tune to +0.5 up on left slider and +0.4 right on bottom slider)

Shorttac 330MM (Tune to +0.5 up on left slider and +0.4 right on bottom slider) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (Tune to +0.8 up on left slider and 0.4 right on bottom slider)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (Tune to +0.8 up on left slider and 0.4 right on bottom slider) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Unlocking these attachments can be quite a task, but when you do, make sure you reach the max level 21 with this weapon so you can tune the attachments mentioned above as well.

Here is how each attachment affects the weapon and adds to Modern Warfare 2 Meta:

Muzzle

Echoline GS-X is a suppressor-based muzzle that silences your weapon fire so enemies far away cannot hear it easily. Moreover, it adds to the damage inflicted by your weapon, but slightly decreases the range of the bullets fired with the weapon. However, it controls recoil and adds to the bullet velocity.

Optic

Cronen Mini Pro is a quick optic that has a blue dot and offers a quick ADS speed to the players if they use it in short to medium-range fights. It is easier to see on this optic, as its body doesn't cover most of the player's field of view. Its distinctive blue color makes enemies clearer to see on the scope.

Barrel

Shorttac 330mm increases the bullet velocity of Kastov 74-U while decreasing the amount of recoil the gun creates while firing. This makes tracking targets while shooting with the weapon across long distances easier. When tuned, the barrel offers better damage inflicted with the bullets upon firing it from close range.

Underbarrel

FSS Sharkfin 90 is a compact attachment that improves the handling of the weapon as well as decreases the recoil the gun creates. It also improves mobility with weapons and ADS speed when players want it the most.

Magazine

The 45-round mag increases the amount of bullets players carries as opposed to the default 21-round mag on the Kastov 74-U. This allows players to have that extra ammo while engaging in continuous Run-n-Gun combat gameplay while avoiding the extra reload times.

Upon using the above-recommended attachments, players can easily achieve the meta loadout for Kastov 74-U and can dominate every Modern Warfare 2 game they play. However, regular game updates may change the meta occasionally, in which case we'll keep you updated on the same.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, is now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

