Verdansk is returning, not to Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 but to Warzone Mobile, which is set to be released early next year. It aims to port the successful game to mobile with uncanny similarities and will feature 120 players in the Battle Royale. It is currently available to pre-order on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Creators have had early hands-on access to the game and have shared their gameplay. This makes it evident that the UI has been largely inspired by Modern Warfare 2. Warzone Mobile runs smoothly and the menu screens do not feel hectic to navigate through, unlike the flagship game, which is one of the biggest complaints by its fanbase.

Modern Warfare 2's controversial UI is optimized for mobile screens

Warzone Mobile News @WZMobileQG WZ Mobile News



🏼 Here’s a LOOK at the Weapon Select & Operator Select screens in the WZ Mobile News🏼 Here’s a LOOK at the Weapon Select & Operator Select screens in the #WarzoneMobile Alpha. 🚨WZ Mobile News🚨👉🏼 Here’s a LOOK at the Weapon Select & Operator Select screens in the #WarzoneMobile Alpha. https://t.co/PgLKBGIFMJ

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's UI have been greeted with dissatisfaction because of how scattered it is. The community feels that the UI has been downgraded from its predecessor, Modern Warfare (2019) as it takes more clicks to customize a gun, making it more time-consuming and confusing.

All of the menu screens in the game have been transformed from vertical to horizontal, wasting a lot of space on the screen, something that was done intuitively in previous games with vertical menu designs. Moreover, scrolling through the horizontally placed items is hard to follow due to the clunky movement of the UI.

The current UI has uncanny similarities to the streaming app Hulu, mainly because a former UI director from the company was hired by Infinity Ward, bringing in distinctive concepts. However, due to the backlash from the Call of Duty community, Infinity Ward is actively working to overhaul the game's UI, and there have already been a couple of updates that have made some parts of the UI more manageable.

Warzone Mobile, which is also being developed by various gaming studios under Activision, is seen to have a similar design and User Interface as Modern Warfare 2, which works surprisingly well as it makes good use of the mobile's small screens with horizontal menus.

It's almost as if the horizontally designed UI was made for smaller screens as on mobiles, the UI feels intuitive, as players have direct control over the screen with their hands rather than with a controller or keyboard and mouse, making it easy to use and snappy.

In terms of Warzone Mobile's gameplay, the control placement has been executed exceptionally but has a learning curve that will take practice to master. The in-game UI has also been copied directly from the flagship game, with similar buy-station menus, backpack implementation, and minimap design.

As the mobile game's release date in 2023 gets closer, more details and information will be revealed. Warzone Mobile will also feature a multiplayer mode, albeit on a much smaller scale with only two maps at launch.

Activision is keen to deliver an authentic Warzone experience with the game as it transitions all the defining features of the beloved Verdansk Battle Royale as well as all the classic POIs including SuperStore, Dam, Downtown, and Boneyard.

Poll : 0 votes