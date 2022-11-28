Best meta loadout for RAAL MG in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched its first season on November 16, 2022, along with Warzone 2.0, the highly anticipated sequel to Activision's hit battle royale title. It also released the brand new DMZ game mode, where players drop into the hostile Al Mazrah to gather loot and resources and take home valuable weapons, contraband weapons, and other riches.

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a ton of new content in the first season, such as a completely new battle pass system, four new weapons, weapon blueprints, unlockable operators and operator bundles, a new 2v2 Gulag system for Warzone 2.0, new multiplayer game modes for Modern Warfare 2, and more.

The best build for the RAAL MG LMG in Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2

Large magazines and a low-damage falloff are two of the features light machine guns are well-known for. Delivering lethal damage with every shot, these heavy automatic weapons are capable of taking out multiple targets with just one magazine, making them an excellent choice for team-based game modes.

Out of the six powerful LMGs currently in Modern Warfare 2 as of Season 1, the Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun, or RAAL MG for short, is gaining popularity amongst pro-players and casual players alike for its 2-3 shot elimination potential in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. That being said, the following are the best attachments to use on the mighty RAAL MG LMG during Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2:

In-game look at the RAAL MG in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Recommended Attachment:

Muzzle: BVM-338 (Tuning: Weight -0.80oz towards ADS Speed and Length +0.35in towards Gun Kick Control

BVM-338 (Tuning: Weight -0.80oz towards ADS Speed and Length +0.35in towards Gun Kick Control Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Slimline Pro (Tuning: Weight -3.00oz towards ADS speed and Eye Position -2.25 towards Far)

Slimline Pro (Tuning: Weight -3.00oz towards ADS speed and Eye Position -2.25 towards Far) Magazine: 50 Round Belt Mag

50 Round Belt Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap (Tuning: Weight -1.00oz towards ADS Speed and width -0.45in towards Sprint to Fire Speed)

Starting with the muzzle attachment, the BVM-338 is a large-caliber compensator that reduces vertical and horizontal recoil while trading down sight speed and aiming stability. With the tuning option, the ADS speed is slightly enhanced, as is the vertical recoil, by increasing the Gun Kick Control to the max. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the Lockwood MK2 to level 14.

Moving on to the laser, the FSS OLE-V Laser attachment is a bright red laser from FFS that is responsible for increasing player mobility by enhancing the aim-down sight speed and sprint to fire speed while also improving aiming stability. The only minor downside is a visible beam when aiming. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the EBR-14 to level 10.

For the optics, the Slimline Pro optic attachment provides a clear, unobstructed view, allowing you to accurately hit your shots on target. Players can fine-tune the weapon optics even further by increasing the ADS speed and adjusting the eye position to -2.25, which provides more range. The Slimline Pro is unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann Sub to level 11.

50 Round Belt Mag is a considerably smaller magazine for the RAAL MG, which makes the weapon lighter, significantly reducing the time required to reload and increase movement speed, aim down sight speed, and sprint to fire speed. By leveling up the RAAL MG to level 24, the 50-round belt mag can be unlocked.

Finally, for the rear grip, the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap provides a rubber grip tape with a smooth texture, which improves the weapon drawing speed, sprint to fire speed, and ADS speed while negatively affecting the recoil control. Players can improve their ADS and sprint to fire speed by tuning their attachments. The Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap is available for unlocking by leveling up the Victus XMR to level 22.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

