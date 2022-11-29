Warzone gets a rebrand, introduces new changes, future of Resurgence, and more

After a long pause, Call of Duty Warzone is finally back with a brand new name and some changes. The popular battle royale was removed the day the sequel was released.

Call of Duty changed the game's name and relaunched it as Warzone Caldera. It was removed for the time being as the franchise wanted to focus more on the current world of Call of Duty. However, the official blog announcement revealed that the makers will relaunch it after some time with a few changes. Hence, it is now back and players can hop onto the pacific island of Caldera once again.

To find out what changes have been made to Warzone, read below.

The name Warzone is now being replaced with Warzone Caldera

As mentioned previously, the name Warzone is now being replaced with Warzone Caldera and individuals will only be able to play a single map going forward. The traditional experience will be the same as before and the game will exist as its own, completely separate from the current Call of Duty world.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Warzone Caldera is now live — install the new data pack to the original Warzone file.



Warzone Caldera only features BR Solos and Quads. No Battle Pass. Store tab is available. Warzone Caldera is now live — install the new data pack to the original Warzone file.Warzone Caldera only features BR Solos and Quads. No Battle Pass. Store tab is available. https://t.co/9jgAvAgBBv

The most important thing that you will notice after downloading it is that the Battle Pass and the in-game Store section have been completely removed. However, cross-progression for the game XP, weapon XP, previously earned Battle Pass content, cosmetics, and more will be accessible within the game and the respective games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Will WZ 2 have new Resurgence maps in the near future?

ExoGhost @ExoGhost_YT Do you miss Rebirth Island? Do you miss Rebirth Island? https://t.co/XIVxxBqANA

The only playlists available right now are the BR SOLOS and BR QUADS for Caldera. The game does not feature any resurgence maps like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. While this can be heartbreaking for resurgence lovers, the franchise assured individuals that they do not need to worry as there will be new content for WZ 2 in the upcoming seasons.

How to transfer Call of Duty points from one game to another

As both the games will exist separately from now on, players won't be able to transfer any content from the sequel and vice versa. However, the Call of Duty points acquired throughout seasons in the previous game are transferable to the current one.

WZ 2 is now available on Steam and Battle Net at the same time. The tricky part about transferring Call of Duty points is that it cannot be done between different launchers. Players who have earned Call of Duty points on the Battle Net launcher can only access them via the same.

Our recommendation for PC players is to launch the game on Battle Net if they have pre-existing Call of Duty points and buy items from the in-game store. They can then reinstall the game on Steam and will receive the same items if they are using the same Activision account.

