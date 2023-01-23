Warzone 2 guru JGOD reveals the 2-shot secondary that no one is using

JGOD has often been hailed as a guru in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community. The content creator recently discussed a secondary weapon in the game that hardly anyone uses—the Snake-Shot Basilisk. It essentially turns the pistol into a shotgun. This modified Basilisk can take out enemies with just two shots at close range.

The Basilisk is one of the most powerful revolvers in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While it is a heavy hitter in the former title, it can appear to be lacking in the Battle Royale game as players have shields.

However, using the correct attachments can turn the Basilisk into a damage-dealing beast. This article discusses the attachments for the Basilisk that were suggested in JGOD's video.

JGOD shares the best Basilisk loadout to use in Warzone 2

In the video, JGOD reacts to Twitch streamer TeeshTV, who originally suggested the loadout in a TikTok clip. The Basilisk is a powerful handgun but remains fairly unpopular in Warzone 2. A low fire rate limits the revolver's ability to take down shielded enemies. As a result, only a few players used it and picked weapons such as the X12 and P890 over the Basilisk.

The loadout recommended in the video takes advantage of the handgun's strengths and minimizes its weaknesses using the appropriate attachments. Here are the various attachments that you should be using with the Basilisk to turn it into a two-shot monstrosity:

Best Basilisk Snakeshot loadout (Image via Activision)

Barrel: 10.5" FTAC Arrow

10.5" FTAC Arrow Laser: Corvus LZR-790

Corvus LZR-790 Trigger: Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammo: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Loader: S40 Rapid Loader

Here's how these attachments impact the revolver:

Barrel: The 10.5" FTAC Arrow is one of the best barrel attachments. It improves Damage Range, Hip Fire Accuracy, Movement Speed, and Bullet Velocity. With these improvements, you can easily finish off enemies from range. Moreover, the upgraded Hip Fire Accuracy enables you to get up close and personal with your foes.

Laser: The Corvus LZR-790 improves Aim Down Sight Speed and Aiming Stability. This attachment ensures you can quickly aim and shoot your targets without losing accuracy.

Corvus LZR-790 (Image via Activision)

Trigger: Bryson Match Grade enhances the revolver by working on its fire rate. The Basilisk in Warzone 2 has a slow rate of fire. To negate this issue, the Bryson Match Grade is equipped. The attachment also reduces the trigger response time, ensuring the weapon shoots without delay.

Ammo: A .500 Snakeshot is what makes the handgun unique. It enables the weapon to have pellets similar to a shotgun, allowing for more damage per shot.

.500 Snakeshot (Image via Activision)

Loader: S40 Rapid Loader improves the mobility stats with the pistol equipped. As a result, it improves the character's movement speed and allows you to chase down enemies and finish them off effortlessly.

Two shots with this build can deal 136 damage up to 7 m and 100 damage from 7 m to 11 m. This upgrade makes it extremely deadly in close-quarters combat and is a must-use secondary weapon for Warzone 2 players.

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Season 1 Reloaded is live on PC and certain Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

