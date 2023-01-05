Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to easily get longshot kills to complete camo challenges?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers its players numerous intriguing weapon camouflages to unlock. These can be acquired by completing some challenges in-game. One such challenge is the longshot kill earned when users eliminate enemies over long distances. Each weapon class has its unique minimum distance for a kill to be counted as a longshot.

The longshot challenge arises when users try to unlock the Platinum camo. However, due to the nature of the game and the maps, it isn't easy to earn enough in the core modes. Most maps are small and don't offer players sufficient opportunities to get longshot kills.

This guide looks at the process of easily getting plenty of longshots in Modern Warfare 2.

Finish longshot challenges in Modern Warfare 2 with these steps

As previously mentioned, all weapon classes have a minimum kill distance requirement for it to count as a longshot. The ranges are

Shotguns - 12.5m

Pistols - 20m

SMGs - 30m

Assault Rifles - 38m

Battle Rifles - 38m

LMGs - 38m

Marksman Rifles - 38m

Sniper Rifles - 50m

If users get a kill at the above-mentioned distances or higher, it will be counted as a longshot. Here are some tips that players can implement in their game to easily achieve longshots:

1) Ground War

Ground War replaces tiny form factor maps with vast open landscapes. This enables the user to battle across large distances. Thus, potentially increasing the chances of longshots. Furthermore, Ground War is an excellent game mode for using Sniper Rifles and leveling them up.

Core maps are small and don't provide enough opportunities for longshots, especially with weapons like Sniper Rifles. It's not rare to see players engaging in sniper duels in modes like Invasion and Ground War, where such long-range weapons are incredibly effective.

2) Tier 1

Tier 1, or Hardcore mode, allows for faster kills. All match participants' health is reduced, enabling players to take out their enemies with a few bullets. Since shooting at long distances increases the time it takes to kill an enemy, users often miss out on longshots. However, Tier 1 eliminates this problem and enables quicker and easier kills across distances.

3) Using the correct sights

The most common issue when it comes to getting longshots is not being able to accurately estimate the correct distance for it to count. This step is difficult in a fast-paced game like Modern Warfare 2. However, two sights in particular display the range at which the gun is aimed. They are XTEN Angel-40 (unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11) and Angel-40 4.8X (unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6).

These displays show users the distance the gun is currently aimed at, giving crucial data on whether the target's elimination will be considered a longshot.

As far as getting longshot kills quickly and easily in Modern Warfare 2 is concerned, the above pointers should suffice. Once enough longshot kills are accumulated (after the Platinum challenge is unlocked), fans will be able to unlock the Platinum camo and continue on their journey to unlock the Polyatomic camo, followed by the Orion camo.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Season 1 Reloaded of Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

