JGOD reveals the top 10 long range meta weapons in Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3 began on April 12, 2023, and has already shaken up the ongoing weapon meta after tons of weapon balancing and attachment adjustments featured in the patch notes. JGOD, one of Warzone's most trusted weapon experts, meta-analysts, and YouTubers, recently discussed his top picks for the long-range weapon meta in Warzone 2 Season 3.

The latest season also introduced two powerful new weapons, the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle, and the FJX Imperium, which are becoming increasingly popular as the days go by. The third season also features a brand new Trophy Hunt event, two new operators, Massive Resurgence game mode, and much more.

JGOD explores the 10 best long-range weapons and their respective loadouts to use in Season 3 of Warzone 2

In his latest video, JGOD discusses how the balancing of weapons and attachments in Season 3 has led to a shift in the meta where some previously underrated weapons are now able to compete with those that used to dominate in the long-range.

The vast arsenal of tactical and modern weapons in Call of Duty Warzone 2 is renowned for having a very short time-to-kill (TTK) and the ability to deal lethal damage to your opponents.

JGOD has divided the weapons into two categories: Meta and Top Tier Viable. The latter refers to the weapons that players should consider when looking for an alternative to the meta weapon. Without further delay, let's look into JGOD's picks for the best long-range weapons in the Season 3 meta of Warzone 2.

Sakin MG38 (Meta)

The Detox weapon blueprint for the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Sakin MG38's massive magazine size and minimal recoil allow it to dominate the long-range weapon meta. Being an LMG, players can take on multiple targets without having to reload.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Laser: Schalger PEQ Box IV

Schalger PEQ Box IV Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

ISO Hemlock (Meta)

The Sin Nombre weapon blueprint for the ISO Hemlock (Image via Activision)

The ISO Hemlock was introduced with the release of Season 2 and quickly dominated the weapon meta thanks to its minimal recoil, moderate rate of fire, and great damage output. JGOD remarks that the weapon being "easy" to handle is one of the prominent reasons for its popularity.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Cronen Squall (Meta)

The Orion mastery camo on Cronen Squall in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The latest addition to Season 3, the Cronen Squall, is a really powerful battle rifle that has a comparatively better rate of fire than other competitors. JGOD rates this weapon as "very good" due to its large magazine, quick ADS, and high damage output, but notes that its long-range recoil requires a little more skill to operate.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Magazine: 50-Round Drum

MCPR-300 (Meta)

The Sequoia weapon blueprint for the MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

MCPR-300 is among the few weapons in Warzone 2 capable of a one-shot kill thanks to the sniper enhancements introduced in Season 3. The 10-round mag of the MCPR-300 allows players to hit multiple targets without having to constantly reload.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: NILSOUND 90

NILSOUND 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Laser: CORIO LAZ-44 V3

CORIO LAZ-44 V3 Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Ammunition: .300 MAG Explosive

Kastov 762 (Meta)

The Noir weapon blueprint for the Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov 762, is a bit slower and has more recoil, but packs solid damage with every shot. This results in a fast time-to-kill that skilled players should definitely opt for other than the previously mentioned rifles.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

FJX Imperium (Meta)

The Dead Center weapon blueprint for the FJX Imperium (Image via Activision)

The FJX Imperium is the latest sniper rifle to be introduced to Warzone 2 and is based on the classic Intervention. Together with the MCPR-300, this weapon can one-shot its opponents with the special .408 explosive rounds. The weapon's higher recoil, slower bullet velocity, and slower rate of fire require skilled hands to master.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Rear grip: Skull-40

STB 556 (Top Tier Viable)

The T-Minus weapon blueprint for the STB 556 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The STB received significant improvements in Season 3 and has led to a rise in pick rate, especially in Solos and Duos. However, the lack of a larger ammo capacity, such as 60, 50, or even 45, makes this weapon struggle in Trios and Quads. Regardless, the STB 556 is still a powerful sniper support weapon in the current season.

Recommended Attachments:

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

Bruen Turaco 686mm Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42-Round Mag

TAQ-56 (Top Tier Viable)

The Anime Tango weapon blueprint for the TAQ-56 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-56 has dominated the weapon meta since the release of Warzone 2 and has remained consistently strong despite the nerfs. TAQ-56, when equipped with the recommended attachments, provides the highest bullet velocity in the game. The weapon's moderate fire rate and minimal recoil make it an instant fan favorite.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

M13B (Top Tier Viable)

The Retrospective weapon blueprint for the M13B in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Similar to the M4, players who prefer a high rate of fire and the carbine-like feel of the original 2020 Warzone weapons use the M13B. While having received its fair share of balance in season 3, M13B suffers from slower bullet velocity and low damage output, resulting in a slow TTK.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: 12" Bruen Echelon

12" Bruen Echelon Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Magazine: 60-Round Mag

RAAL MG (Top Tier Viable)

The Shamrock weapon blueprint for the RAAL MG (Image via Activision)

In Warzone 2, RAAL MG had one of the most powerful TTKs, but in the subsequent seasons, it was subjected to a number of nerfs that diminished its power. However, for those who want to eliminate enemies instantly, RAAL MG is a very viable option in Season 3.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Barrel: 21" EXF Rhino Barrel

21" EXF Rhino Barrel Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

