Best Warzone 2 loadout for TAQ-56 in Season 2 Reloaded

The TAQ-56 is one of the most versatile weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is the go-to choice for professionals and is widely regarded as one of the most consistent weapons in the game. Its low and stable recoil is the standout feature, enabling players to hit their shots accurately and deal lethal damage to their enemies.

Apart from the low recoil of the Assault Rifle, it also boasts amazing mobility stats, which enable players to use the weapon effectively like an SMG. Hence, the gun can be used to make aggressive plays and take fights in close-quarter scenarios. However, using the weapon without any attachments would result in a sub-optimal experience.

Hence, it becomes mandatory for users to equip the correct attachments to the gun to boost its strengths and mitigate any weaknesses. To assist players in getting the best out of their rifles, this guide will take a closer look at the best possible attachments for the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 to dominate every match.

Best attachments for the TAQ-56 in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

To create the best TAQ-56 loadout in Warzone 2, players must first unlock the weapon by ranking up their profile to level 19, which is a relatively easy task that won't take much time. Once unlocked, the TAQ-56 can be used in both Modern Warfare 2 and the Battle Royale game.

Once it is unlocked, players are advised to play a few matches with the Assault Rifle to level it up so that they can access the attachments that will be suggested in this guide. Having said that, here are the best attachments for the TAQ-56 in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 is essentially a suppressor that silences gunshots. This makes it difficult for enemy players to identify your position on the map. Apart from that, this attachment helps in recoil stabilization and boosts damage range and bullet velocity.

Harbinger D20 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel further improves the damage range and bullet of the weapon's velocity. Along with these enhancements, the barrel helps in hip fire recoil control.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 greatly assists in controlling recoil. It improves the aiming idle stability and stabilizes the recoil pattern, thus making it easier to hit all your shots on enemy targets.

Optic: Aim OP-V4 is one of the cleanest optic sights in the game. While it doesn't boast higher zoom levels, it provides players with a clean and obstruction-free vision of one's enemies and their surroundings.

Aim OP-V4 (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 60 Round Mag is extremely important in Warzone 2. It ensures you don't run out of bullets in the middle of an engagement, thus saving you precious time to reload. However, if you feel this attachment is slowing you down, you might consider the 40 Round Mag.

This is all there is to know about the best TAQ-56 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. However, if users are not satisfied with the results, they may need to take the help of the latest tuning feature to further improve the weapon's stats as per their preference.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

