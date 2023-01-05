Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought forward a new Gunsmith system that can be used to modify weapons to a great extent. It can be used to repurpose any of the guns in the game so they can be utilized in different combat scenarios. Tuning is another fresh feature Activision introduced in MW2 and Warzone 2 that can help in this regard.

It is an effective inclusion that can be used to boost the performance of an attachment in a specific aspect. This is extremely useful when players want to capitalize on a weapon’s strength, like its movement speed or Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed. Here is how you can get the best tuning on nearly all attachments in Modern Warfare 2 in three seconds.

Modern Warfare 2 fastest tuning method

Fastest tuning

Full guide linked in comments. 🤘 SIMPLIFIED TUNING METHOD: Easiest way to automatically find the BEST tune for any attachment on any gun in 3 seconds.Just apply the easy universal trick! This is perfect for people that find Tuning to be too confusing / too much work.Full guide linked in comments. 🤘 #MWII SIMPLIFIED TUNING METHOD: Easiest way to automatically find the BEST tune for any attachment on any gun in 3 seconds.Just apply the easy universal trick! This is perfect for people that find Tuning to be too confusing / too much work.Full guide linked in comments. 🤘 #MWII https://t.co/eSOFGQ8lpu

A Modern Warfare 2 player has shared a trick that can be used to almost perfectly tune every available attachment in the game. The individual uploaded a short snippet on Twitter under the social tag of @XVItheGreat, which showcased a simplified technique. The method is simple and can be employed by following the steps listed below.

Open the Tuning menu of the desired attachment.

There will be two sliders on the screen with a total of four aspects that affect the selected weapon's in-game behavior.

You will need to note the graph's tip that corresponds with the aspect you want to enhance.

Move the relevant slider and place the tip in the same position but in the next concentric circle.

This will tune the attachment in the fastest way without involving any calculations and observation.

The player also states in the clip that this method is quite efficient, as it reaches almost perfect numbers that fall close to the actual tuning methods. The simplified modification technique is useful for newcomers and grinders alike as it provides a new opportunity where they do not have to invest countless hours to understand how every gear works in the system.

However, this is not a completely vetted process and follows a general pattern that is present in Modern Warfare 2 and associated with the attachments currently available in the title. The introduction of new items in the future might make this process redundant if the attachments stop following the current trend.

Activision introduced a realistic combat experience with its latest releases and introduced fundamental changes to the game. While these features take a while to understand and utilize, they can become the extra edge required to overpower enemies on the battlefield.

Tuning has become a key element in balancing out weapons for the playerbase but has proved to be difficult. Most players prefer to use an error-and-trial method while tuning each of the attachments. However, with the method offered by @XVItheGreat, gamers will be able to get better results much faster.

