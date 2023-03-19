Best Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received numerous changes in the latest Season 2 Reloaded update. Apart from the addition of new game modes, a map, and a gun, the mid-season update brought several weapon balances. As a result, weapons that were previously meta are no longer viable.

Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 offers players a highly competitive Call of Duty experience. It plays out with the same set of rules as that of the Call of Duty League. Players must push through Skill Tiers in this mode, representing their current skill level. With the mode being competitive, one must ensure they are never in a disadvantageous situation due to their loadout.

With the Season 2 Reloaded update now live along with the weapon changes it brings, it becomes extremely crucial for players to update their loadouts as per these changes. This guide will take a closer look at the most viable loadout in the game's Ranked Play mode as of Season 2 Reloaded.

TAQ-56 is extremely good in Season 2 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play

When it comes to versatility, nothing beats the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle. It is extremely easy to use and has often been called a 'consistent' weapon in the game. As a result, it is the go-to choice for players in Ranked Play. It is reliable for taking mid-range gunfights and can be used like an SMG if the correct attachments are used.

The most appealing aspect of the Assault Rifle is its low recoil, which makes the weapon stand out from the rest of the guns in its class. Hence, it becomes the ideal gun in Ranked Play, where players can depend on the weapon.

Here are the best attachments to use with the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play:

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

Here's how these attachments affect the Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel increases the weapon's damage range and hip fire accuracy. This enhances its capabilities at both range and close quarters.

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro is a compensator that lowers the overall recoil of the weapon. It acts on the horizontal and vertical recoil to ensure the player can easily hit their shots.

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 is one of the most popular underbarrels in the game. This improves the aiming stability of the weapon it is attached to without hampering its other qualities.

FSS Sharkfin 90 (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity, as the name suggests, boosts bullet velocity. This ensures that players hit their targets quickly at longer ranges without having to lead their shots.

Stock: TV Cardinal Stock is what gives the TAQ-56 SMG-like qualities. It enhances the mobility stats of the weapon by increasing the sprint speed and aim-walking speed, allowing players to move faster and clear angles without slowing down.

TV Cardinal Stock (Image via Activision)

Apart from these attachments, to maximize the potential of this loadout, the following Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Perks are recommended:

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Base Perks: Double Time, Battle Hardened

Double Time, Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

This is all there is to know about the best loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. The build is extremely effective and versatile, bringing the quality of both Assault Rifles and SMGs together.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes