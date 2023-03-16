Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded introduces severe changes to the combat pacing of the title

Al Mazrah and Ashika Island have received some updates to their pacing in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as the title developers have changed the gameplay mechanics of the maps.

One of the biggest changes included with Season 2 Reloaded is the removal of AI combatants on Ashika Island, allowing gamers to only come across other players in firefights rather than bots. However, this change only applies to resurgence game modes and not Al Mazrah.

The changes to Al Mazrah include an increased number of contracts revealed through the course of a battle royale match. This has been done to expand their availability in later circles.

The final circles in the north-western section of the map have also been temporarily disabled as the developers work on improvements planned for future seasons.

As for Ashika Island, the first circle will be approximately 20% larger, with a higher chance of it being on land than water. Moreover, actions that cause the resurgence cooldown to decrease have been adjusted so that players have an increased chance of wiping out the challenging team.

Lastly, on Ashika Island, Buy Stations will be spread out more evenly to cover the whole map with better consistency.

The developers mentioned in the patch notes that they are focused on two core areas when it comes to the pacing of Warzone 2. This includes mid-game combat engagements and the regain opportunities in the late game so that players have a higher chance of making a comeback.

One of the first few changes the developers will make involves the 'Restock' public event in Warzone 2. The event will take place in the fourth circle of every battle royale match, which will restock every looted supply crate, making it easier for players to get back into action after coming back from Gulag.

Here's what the developers had to say about this change:

"We will be addressing this across Season 02 Reloaded and going into Season 03, with the first change being a guaranteed “Restock” Public Event in the 4th Circle."

Many other changes have been made in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received its midseason refresh with the release of Season 2 Reloaded. The update brought in many changes, including quality-of-life improvements, weapon balances, bug fixes, and more.

Various changes have been applied to the pacing of the game, such as gas circles and resurgence countdowns. Many more features have been tuned to improve the player’s gameplay experience. These changes have been made so that regular and resurgence battle royale game modes have a better flow and more consistency.

Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

