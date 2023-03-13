Call of Duty Warzone 2 will receive its mid-seasonal update on March 15, 2023. Activision has revealed a few details for the upcoming patch and hinted that another weapons meta-shift might be imminent.

The M4 remains one of the most reliable choices in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s shared arsenal. The gun has been a pillar in the Call of Duty series since its inception and has debuted in several titles with numerous modifications. Activision’s battle royale has undergone a few adjustment patches, but the M4 retained its position in the charts.

Here is the most effectively tuned M4 build for Warzone 2’s Ashika Island.

Warzone 2 Resurgence mode best M4 setup and tuning

Activision implements the required weapon changes after considering various metrics like game data, pick rate, kill-death ratio, and player feedback. The developers incorporate such balance changes to level the playing field in Warzone 2.

Assault Rifles have been the staple weapon category for almost all Call of Duty games as they boast competitive fire rate, accuracy, range, and flexibility. All these elements can be boosted further with the correct weapon build and playstyle.

M4 weapon build

The M4 has its own platform with other weapons like the M16, Icarus Light Machine Gun, FTAC Recon, and FSS Hurricane. The gun boasts a player-friendly recoil kick and damage output to eliminate enemies in the medium range easily. While the weapon's mobility can be improved, it remains a viable option for the primary slot.

It is important to capitalize on the weapon’s strengths to garner wins. Here is the complete M4 build for Warzone 2’s Ashika Island.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Recommended tuning

Sakin Tread-40: +0.46 vertical, +0.18 horizontal

+0.46 vertical, +0.18 horizontal FSS OLE-V Laser: -0.37 vertical, -37.76 horizontal

-0.37 vertical, -37.76 horizontal Cronen Mini Pro: -1.86 vertical, +2.25 horizontal

-1.86 vertical, +2.25 horizontal 5.56 High Velocity: +0.43 vertical, +7.01 horizontal

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle increases vertical and horizontal recoil control. The muzzle attachment reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability with the weapon in hand.

Meanwhile, the FSS OLE-V laser attachment increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The only downside to using this laser attachment is that the laser becomes visible when the M4 is used in ADS mode.

The Cronen Mini Pro optic remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped. This optic attachment enables players to engage in medium and long-range skirmishes. The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but takes a toll on the damage range of the weapon

The extended magazine is crucial for securing victories in the Resurgence mode as hordes of enemies converge and participate in gunfights. The 45-Round Mag enables players to take consecutive battles without frequent reloads.

This M4 weapon build is focused on increasing its bullet velocity and recoil control. While it's not the fastest setup, the build can lay waste to opponents and pave the path to victory. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon-build guides.

