Call of Duty Warzone 2 received its Season 2 update and saw a swift shift in the overall weapons meta. Famous battle royale player and content creator WhosImmortal recently discussed the five strongest weapons in the second seasonal update.

Players can select their weapons from a large shared arsenal between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The player also showcases certain builds with the most meta attachments that the community can employ in live matches. The list presents weapons from different categories and focuses on capitalizing on their strengths.

This article will provide a breakthrough into WhosImmortal’s recommendations for the best weapons in Warzone 2 Season 2.

WhosImmortal suggests list of most effective weapons for Warzone 2

Activision introduces balance changes and weapon adjustments after considering various metrics like game data and player feedback. These updates usually come in the form of buffs or nerfs to create a balanced playing field.

WhosImmortal sifted through the recent changes and compiled a list of the best weapon choices after the Season 2 patch went live.

1) RAAL MG

Belonging to the Light Machine Gun (LMG) category, the RAAL MG has been available in Warzone 2 since the battle royale's inception. It is a low agility gun due to its size but compensates with enormous damage output. The weapon boasts high headshot damage of 57 in long range and 46 in the torso region.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Barrel: 21” EXF Rhino Barrel

21” EXF Rhino Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

WhosImmortal describes the RAAL MG as an overpowered long-range weapon due to its massive damage output.

2) KV Broadside

The KV Broadside is the latest shotgun to arrive with the Season 2 update. It is currently dominating the close-range meta as it features a Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed of below 300 ms. The weapon is placed on the Kastovia platform and can eliminate enemies with just two clean pumps.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: VLK Stockless

The KV Broadside boasts an insane amount of stopping power.

3) TAQ-M

The TAQ-M recently got buffed with a series of patches in Warzone 2 Season 2. The weapon's increased fire rate makes it a viable choice while engaging in medium and long-range skirmishes. It can inflict approximately 95 damage on headshots in the medium range and 59 to the torso.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

The TAQ-M is ideal for players who can land precise shots, as its damage output can quickly obliterate enemy Operators.

4) Lachmann 762

The Lachmann 762 rose in popularity after the downfall of the RPK meta. It can be built into a beast-like weapon as it has high base damage stats and considerable stability. The gun's recoil is slightly aggressive and needs to be tamed using different attachments. However, this battle rifle can help players take down opponents in medium-range combat with ease.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The Lachmann 762 can hinder the movement speed of players but compensates with its superior stopping power.

5) FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon is another solid choice from the Battle Rifle category. However, WhosImmortal suggests using the weapon in its semi-automatic fire mode to capitalize on better TTK speeds. It is more forgiving than the Lachmann 762 and has an easier learning curve with its spammable nature.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: .458 high Velocity

.458 high Velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

The player recommends this FTAC Recon build as it capitalizes on bullet range and better recoil control for medium-range gunfights.

Players can follow WhosImmortal’s advice and update their loadouts in Warzone 2. It is important to remember that this is not a rigid list and the choices can differ for each individual. Follow Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.

