Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals the best long-range M13B loadout in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season made the game more balanced by adding numerous weapon adjustments and major quality-of-life enhancements. It even added a new map specially designed for the Resurgence mode and new weapons to the existing arsenal.

The M13B is an outstanding weapon that falls into the assault rifle category. The weapon's upper torso and mid-range damage were boosted in the season 2 update, making the gun an excellent option in Warzone 2 scenarios.

WhosImmortal, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, posted a video on YouTube demonstrating an unusual loadout for the M13B, making it perfect for long-range combat. The following article will instruct participants on all the attachments the streamer recommended.

Warzone 2 streamer WhosImmortal's lethal M12B long-range loadout

The M13B assault rifle was added to the game as part of the free content in Warzone 2's first season. The rifle is based on the real-life gun Sig Sauer MCX and belongs to the Bruen Ops Platform.

M13B couldn't keep up with some of the established weapons from the previous season and was unsuitable for the meta. However, the weapon received substantial enhancements in the Season 2 update, overhauling its total damage output.

The rifle has a short-stroke piston mechanism that provides a fast fire rate of 845 RPM (Rounds per Minute) and minimal recoil. The gun's recoil steadiness is ideal for shooting down enemies in medium- to long-range gunfights. With proper attachments, its overall performance can be further enhanced, and WhosImmortal has revealed the finest loadout for fighting long-range battles.

M13B loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Barrel: 14'' Bruen Echelon

14'' Bruen Echelon Underbarrel: Edge-47 grip

Edge-47 grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Muzzle Tuning (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

SAKIN Tread-40 is a universal attachment, a heavy compensator that helps the muzzle stay on target for follow-up shots. It further helps to control the horizontal and vertical recoil at the expense of reduced ADS speed and aiming steadiness. Level up the STB 556 to level 4 to unlock the attachment.

Barrel Tuning (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

14" Bruen Echelon is a long barrel engineered for better recoil control and precision, increased hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity. The downside is that it decreases overall mobility. Take the M13B to the max level to unlock the attachment.

Underbarrel tuning (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Edge-47 grip is the perfect underbarrel for the M13B as it aids in recoil stability and aiming stability, allowing the bullets to remain on target during continuous fire. The unlocking criteria are to level up the aforementioned weapon to level 16.

Optic Tuning (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Aim OP-V4 is a high precision, low profile reflex sight that helps you achieve precision sight picture without distractions. To get the attachment, level up the BAS-P to level five.

The 60-Round Mag is a drum magazine that carries 60 rounds of 5.56 ammunition. It is necessary for the M13B as the rifle has a high fire rate, so the additional bullets will aid players in battling long-range enemies. To unlock the attachment, take the M4 to level 17.

