Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player and content creator Ryda showcased his best M4 weapon build in a YouTube video he posted on February 24, 2023. The gun has retained its position in the Assault Rifle class as an evergreen choice when engaging in gunfights.

The Warzone 2 player proved its efficiency in a live match and described the entire M4 build. The Season 2 update brought along several weapon adjustments that pushed the RPK meta out. The M4 features a balanced set of base stats, making it reliable and flexible for different scenarios.

Let us take a closer look at Ryda’s suggested M4 setup for Warzone 2.

Ryda recommends new M4 build for Warzone 2

The M4 has always been a great pillar in the entire Call of Duty saga and has emerged as a safe pick for the playerbase. There are many choices in the Assault Rifle category that can be equipped in the primary slot of loadouts. The viability of utilizing the M4 rose once again after the recent weapon-balance changes.

The developers take different metrics like game data, pick rate, and kill-to-death ratio into consideration before implementing any gun adjustments. The M4 can now enjoy its original stats alongside an increased fire rate in the semi-automatic select fire mode.

M4 weapon build

The M4 has several builds that can be rewarding for players. Ryda’s weapon setup focuses on increasing the damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control stats. The stats suffer slightly when it comes to mobility and handling compared to other builds. Players can equip an agile sub-machine gun as the secondary option to use it for close-range combat and repositioning.

Ryda suggested this M4 build to make the most out of the weapon. Here is the complete list along with a brief of the pros and cons of all the attachments:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Recommended tuning:

Harbinger D20: +1.4 vertical, +1 horizontal

+1.4 vertical, +1 horizontal Hightower 20” Barrel: +0.18 vertical, +0.4 horizontal

+0.18 vertical, +0.4 horizontal Aim OP-V4: -3 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

-3 vertical, -1.65 horizontal Lockgrip Precision-40: 0 vertical, -0.25 horizontal

The Harbinger D20 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression. It takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and aim-walking speed of the weapon.

The Hightower 20” barrel attachment increases damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. This attachment reduces the ADS speed, movement speed, and hip-recoil control of the M4.

The Aim OP-V4 optic enables players to engage in medium and long-range gunfights. However, it remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out for another. The Lockgrip Precision-40 increases hip fire accuracy, recoil steadiness, and aim-walking steadiness while reducing the ADS speed.

The 60-round extended magazine is crucial for the setup as it allows players to engage in consecutive gunfights in Warzone 2 without reloading frequently.

Ryda’s M4 build increases the bullet velocity of the M4 from 590 m/s to 937 m/s, and reduces the vertical and horizontal recoil kick. It is important to remember that this is not the fastest build for this weapon and it can be customized further using the advanced gunsmith system.

The Season 2 update has introduced playable content like a set of new weapons, game modes, and a fresh Resurgence map. The current meta is spread out wide as developers successfully countered Season 1’s stale meta. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

