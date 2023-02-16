Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 patch notes and details about all upcoming changes were publicly released a few minutes ago. This update is going to be massive as it will introduce various new changes to the weapons meta and bring in new weapons for the player base.

The second seasonal update for Warzone 2 is going to change various gameplay elements and offer new events to earn skins. This season will also mark the kickstart of the Resurgence mode and an exclusive map for the mode called Ashika Island. It will also be available in the DMZ mode as the third playable location in the playlist.

Let us take a closer look at all the weapon balance changes in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 will see a massive weapon meta shift with Assault rifle balance update

Activision is known to update and tweak different weapons with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The developers introduced such changes to remove the stale meta from Warzone 2 and keep the playerbase on their toes. The most preferred loadout in Season 1 Reloaded was the RPK combined with the Fennec.

Although there were a few variations in the weapon builds, RPK reigned supreme over all other weapons due to its godlike stats. The upcoming seasonal update will probably bring an end to the RPK era and establish a fresh meta.

All assault rifle changes

There are several assault rifles in the weapons arsenal of Warzone 2. The developers targeted five and introduced a few nerfs and buffs in an attempt to instigate a meta-shift. Here is a list of all the changes for the assault rifles.

M13B

The M13B is a comparatively fresh weapon that was introduced to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, the playerbase was observed opting for alternatives like the Vaznev-9k and STB 556 instead.

The M13B fell short when taking mid-range gunfights, and often lacked in damage output.

Increased damage at mid range.

Increased upper torso damage.

Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 is a very competitive weapon that can take down enemy players with just a handful of body shots. The damage output and bullet velocity of the gun made it possible for players to send others back to Gulag too often.

Small damage reduction.

Added additional long range damage falloff.

Lachmann 556

The Lachmann 556 has been largely neglected in the entire Season 1 simply due to stronger alternatives. However, the weapon performs surprisingly well when taking mid and long-range fights with its semi-automatic select fire mode.

Increased semi auto rate of fire.

M4

The M4 is an evergreen assault rifle that is never too far out of the meta. The ability to drastically change its nature with attachments makes it flexible for most situations. However, the current stats of the gun fails to compete with high fire rate and high burst damage weapons.

Increased semi auto rate of fire.

STB 556

The STB 556 rose in popularity after the playerbase figured out the correct attachments for its build. The weapon is capable of wiping out an entire team with the correct choice of magazine. However, it seemed to deal less damage when toggled to single-fire mode.

Fixed and issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg.

The Season 2 update is going to be an exciting era for one of the biggest playerbases in the entire esports history. The publishers are gearing up to introduce even more playable content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to cater to all groups of players. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and details on the Season 2 update.

