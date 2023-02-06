Best Kastov 762 long-range build in Warzone 2

Kastov 762 is an Assault Rifle available in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The weapon is extremely popular due to its high damage attributes. This makes the gun an excellent choice in the battle royale mode to take down shielded enemies. However, Kastov 762 can be challenging to use in long-range combat due to its high recoil and low bullet velocity.

The Assault Rifle is part of the Kastovia Platform and uses 7.62 rounds. Although these rounds are incredibly lethal, they are often slow, and users have to deal with the kick that presents itself when the gun is shot. However, by using the correct attachments, all of the shortcomings of this Assault Rifle can be overcome.

Kastov 762 loadout to use in Warzone 2 for long-range engagements.

When it comes to engaging in long-range combat, players will want the lowest possible recoil on their weapon, along with a high bullet velocity. This will enable them to land their bullets on the targets easily and ensure that users don't have to lead their shots by much. Moreover, the weapon must possess high damage stats so players can quickly take down their enemies.

The Kastov 762 already possesses high base damage. Hence, to make it optimal for long-range combat, players need to use attachments that help control recoil and increase bullet velocity. Keeping those objectives in mind, the following Warzone 2 loadout is suggested for the Kastov 762 to engage in long-range fights:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (Tuned 0.59 for Recoil Smoothness and 0.58 for Bullet Velocity)

ZLR Talon 5 (Tuned 0.59 for Recoil Smoothness and 0.58 for Bullet Velocity) Barrel: Kas-10 584MM Barrel (Tuned 0.37 for Recoil Steadiness and 0.28 for Damage Range)

Kas-10 584MM Barrel (Tuned 0.37 for Recoil Steadiness and 0.28 for Damage Range) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned 0.62 for Recoil Stabilization and 0.23 for Aiming Idle Stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuned 0.62 for Recoil Stabilization and 0.23 for Aiming Idle Stability) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (Tuned 2.31 for Aim Down Sight Speed and 1.65 for Far Eye Position)

Aim-OP V4 (Tuned 2.31 for Aim Down Sight Speed and 1.65 for Far Eye Position) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon and make the Kastov 762 a potential meta-weapon in Season 2:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 dramatically improves the Assault Rifle's bullet velocity and damage range. Apart from this, it also assists in controlling recoil. Moreover, being a suppressor, it dampens the noise produced and keeps the enemies unaware of the direction from which the shots are coming.

ZLR Talon 5 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Kas-10 584MM Barrel also acts similarly to the ZLR Talon 5. It improves bullet velocity, damage range and helps in controlling recoil. However, unlike the suppressor, it also enhances hip fire accuracy, which might be handy when engaging in a point-blank fight.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 is one of the most commonly used underbarrels. It vastly improves the gun's idle aiming stability (less reticle sway), hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

Optic: Aim-OP V4 is a clean optical sight that provides a clear vision of targets. While it doesn't come with higher zoom levels like the VLK, it provides a precise vision of the targets, which is crucial while getting into long-range fights.

Aim-OP V4 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 40 Round Mag ensures that one doesn't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. In rare instances, players will be going 1v1 in a Battle Royale mode. Most of the time, users have to deal with an entire squad. Hence, these extra bullets will always come in handy.

This is all there is to know about the Kastov 762 long-range build in Warzone 2. These attachments take advantage of the weapon's strength and negate its weaknesses, making it ideal for fights across long distances. This loadout can also be used to get longshots in Modern Warfare 2 to complete the camo challenges.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

