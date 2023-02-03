Warzone 2 pro IceManIssac reveals top-tier Kastov 762 loadout to dominate Ashika Island

IceManIssac is no stranger to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community. The content creator frequently shares interesting insights into the Call of Duty games. In his most recent video, he discusses the potential of the Kastov 762 to become the next meta weapon in the coming days.

Presently, RPK is the go-to gun in Warzone 2. The LMG is exceptionally powerful in all situations one might find themselves in. However, with Ashika Island dropping, the need to engage in long-range gunfights will go away. The focus will be on close to mid-range combat, which he believes the Kastov 762 excels at.

This article delves deeper into IceManIssac's suggested Kastov 762 Assault Rifle loadout for dominating Resurgence matches on Warzone 2's new Ashika Island.

IcemanIssac suggests the best Kastov 762 loadout for Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

IceManIssac, in his video, compares the RPK LMG with the Kastov 762 on various parameters such as recoil, mobility, and more. He concluded that gunfights on Ashika Island would require players to use weapons with good mobility stats and the ability to hit all the shots quickly.

The RPK doesn't possess decent mobility attributes like the Kastov rifle. Moreover, to connect all the shots on the target accurately, the gun must possess a recoil pattern that is easier to control. For which, again, the Kastov 762 outshines RPK.

However, Kastov 762, on its own and without any attachments, won't be an ideal weapon. Hence, IceManIssac recommends the best attachments to use on the Assault Rifle to enhance its strengths and simultaneously negate the weapon's weaknesses.

Here is the loadout that IceManIssac suggests running with the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2's Ashika Island:

Kastov 762 Loadout for Ashika Island (Image via Activision)

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel (Tuned for +0.40 Weight and -0.26 Length)

KAS-10 584mm Barrel (Tuned for +0.40 Weight and -0.26 Length) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (Tuned for -0.32 Weight and -5.32 Load)

7.62 High Velocity (Tuned for -0.32 Weight and -5.32 Load) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuned for -2.32 Weight and -1.65 Eye Position)

Here's how these attachments affect the rifle:

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel vastly improves the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity and assists in controlling recoil. This ensures that players can quickly shoot down targets at longer ranges without putting much effort into controlling recoil.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser enhances the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. This laser attachment enables one to be quick with their gun, which will be extremely crucial in the dense areas of Ashika Island.

FSS OLE-V Laser (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity, as the name suggests, improves the gun's bullet velocity. This ensures that players don't have to lead their shots much by much when hitting targets at a distance.

Magazine: 40-Round Mag is extremely crucial in any battle royale mode. Gamers will rarely find themselves in a 1v1 scenario in Warzone 2. Hence, having this magazine ensures that one doesn't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight.

Optic: Finally, the Aim OP-V4 Optic lets its users see their targets. While it doesn't come with much zoom, it allows for a clear vision of foes. Its zoom level is moderate, allowing players to take fights conveniently at all ranges without losing sight of their enemies.

Aim OP-V4 Optic (Image via Activision)

According to IceManIssac, the Kastov 762 should be a meta weapon in Ashika Island. The map arrives with Season 2 of the game, which launches this February 15, 2023, along with new guns, operators, and more.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

